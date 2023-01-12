Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Damar Hamlin tweets support for Bills ahead of Wild Card game: ‘Heart is with my guys’
Damar Hamlin is ready for some football. The Buffalo Bills safety, recovering from a mid-game episode of cardiac arrest that shook the sports world, tweeted Sunday that he’ll be watching his teammates as they face the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round. “My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin wrote, accompanied by a video of him throwing his gloves and high-fiving fans. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!” On Saturday, Hamlin visited his teammates at the Bills’ facility, days after he was discharged from Buffalo...
6abc
Cold takes: 2022 NFL season predictions gone wrong
NFL preseason predictions are a tricky business. If back in August you proclaimed, "Josh Allenand theBuffalo Billsare going to be contenders," well, so did everyone else. Conversely, if you speculated theJacksonville Jaguarswere going to make the postseason in the wake of the Urban Meyer debacle, you risked sounding ridiculous. The...
6abc
Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans to attend game after collapse, AP sources say
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest during a game at Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo's wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a person with direct knowledge of the player's schedule told The Associated Press.
Comments / 0