Damar Hamlin is ready for some football. The Buffalo Bills safety, recovering from a mid-game episode of cardiac arrest that shook the sports world, tweeted Sunday that he’ll be watching his teammates as they face the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round. “My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin wrote, accompanied by a video of him throwing his gloves and high-fiving fans. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!” On Saturday, Hamlin visited his teammates at the Bills’ facility, days after he was discharged from Buffalo...

12 MINUTES AGO