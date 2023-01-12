ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

What to do this weekend: Read a book 📖

Welcome readers. The new year is a great time to set new goals. This year, I’d like to spend a lot less time staring at a screen. I want to swap binge-streaming and doom-scrolling for the thrills, insights, and escapism of great literature. With that in mind, I reached...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive

HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Friendswood has the CROWN! R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2023 Saturday night during the pageant. Gabriel, who was formerly Miss Texas USA and Miss USA, was a guest on KPRC 2′s Houston Life multiple times and spoke about her journey to win those titles.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Click2Houston.com

A touch warmer to hit the pavement for the Houston Marathon

A cool early start to the race is what racers like to see. However, with a steady southeast wind, it will warm up quickly for walkers and runners into the 60s mid-morning. The warmth is back Sunday afternoon with highs climbing to the mid-70s. Martin Luther King Day Monday:. Our...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

MAP: 8 best spots for cheering on runners at the Chevron Houston Marathon

The Chevron Houston Marathon is one of the biggest sports days in our city. Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the big race this Sunday, Jan. 15. You may want to go cheer on friends or family members in the race, so we wanted to map out a few of the best spots where you can set up your cheer squad.
HOUSTON, TX

