FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
Click2Houston.com
What to do this weekend: Read a book 📖
Welcome readers. The new year is a great time to set new goals. This year, I’d like to spend a lot less time staring at a screen. I want to swap binge-streaming and doom-scrolling for the thrills, insights, and escapism of great literature. With that in mind, I reached...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Stella, an American Eskimo pup looking for her igloo to call home
1 1/2 year old Stella loves the cold weather, but her heart is warm enough to warm yours. The American Eskimo dog, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society, is a majestic ball of floof!. She is described as a sweet and sassy gal that can lighten up any...
Click2Houston.com
Biplane went down in Conroe after pilot says it lost power; Both pilot, passenger have been transported to hospital
CONROE, Texas – A biplane that went down in Conroe with two people onboard has been located in Conroe, according to officials. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the plane was found Saturday afternoon near League Line Road and Longmire. It is believed the plane went down at around 2:45 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
United Airlines to open new inflight training center; plans to bring 1,800 jobs to Houston
HOUSTON – United Airlines is set to open its newest inflight training center near Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday. The new facility -- United’s largest training center -- will be located at 4369 Wright Road in north Houston. It features 56,000 square feet of new classroom training spaces and an aquatic center.
Click2Houston.com
Animal advocates expected to go before city council, seeking more humane way to control the ‘community cat’ population
BAYTOWN, Texas – Animal advocates in the Baytown area are expected to go before a panel of elected officials on Thursday to ask for a more humane way to control the “community cat” population. Best Friends Animal Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates the nation’s largest...
Click2Houston.com
🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive
HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman shot while getting food at taco truck in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a man and a woman were shot by two suspects at a taco truck in southwest Houston late Saturday. It happened in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Drive near Beechnut Street shortly before midnight. Officers said the man and a...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Pride Disposal complaints reach BBB as some homeowners associations consider cutting ties over trash service
The Texas Pride Disposal complaints KPRC 2 viewers have been sharing all week are enough to fill a garbage can. Customers are even contacting the Better Business Bureau to investigate. Some frustrated homeowners are even saying they wish their Home Owner’s Associations would cut ties with the company and its...
Click2Houston.com
HISD board votes to keep Jack Yates principal after she was relieved of duties in December
HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District has voted to keep a principal who was recently relieved of her duties. School officials announced the decision late Thursday night during a board meeting. Principal Tiffany Guillory will in fact keep her position at Jack Yates Senior High School, despite the...
Click2Houston.com
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Friendswood has the CROWN! R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2023 Saturday night during the pageant. Gabriel, who was formerly Miss Texas USA and Miss USA, was a guest on KPRC 2′s Houston Life multiple times and spoke about her journey to win those titles.
Click2Houston.com
Innocent Ph.D. student shares story after nightmarish week behind bars ends in release
PHILADELPHIA – A nightmarish week for a Philadelphia woman has come to an end. She’s back home now after being thrown behind bars in the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center for a robbery Webster Texas Police said she committed, even though as it turns out she had never even been to Texas.
Click2Houston.com
A touch warmer to hit the pavement for the Houston Marathon
A cool early start to the race is what racers like to see. However, with a steady southeast wind, it will warm up quickly for walkers and runners into the 60s mid-morning. The warmth is back Sunday afternoon with highs climbing to the mid-70s. Martin Luther King Day Monday:. Our...
Click2Houston.com
Savannah Bananas send out bittersweet breakup note to some fans about Sugar Land tickets
HOUSTON – The Savannah Bananas are trying to let hopeful fans down easy on Friday. There’s bad news for some -- No. 1 - the presale is not happening because they received so many requests and it morphed into a lottery. No. 2. You didn’t get the chance to buy tickets.
Click2Houston.com
‘It hits different when you’re a Black woman’: Community activists call out Kim Ogg for standing by ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ prosecutor Waymond Wesley II
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Cries for removal are growing for the TikTok star who sits in a position of power in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office after what many are calling his “racist” and “sexist” social media posts targeting Black women have come to light.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested for allegedly making threat to kill moviegoers at north Harris County movie theater, Pct. 4 says
A man is charged for allegedly making a threat to kill moviegoers inside a north Harris County movie theater on Thursday, deputies with Harris County Constable Pct. 4 said. Hugo Acosta, 29, is charged with terroristic threat. Deputies responded to the Star Cinema Grill located in the 1400 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Man who ran Boston Marathon 6 months after heart attack plans to qualify again by running Houston Marathon this weekend
Katy, TX – In October 2021, after more than a decade as a healthy, competitive runner, Esau Velazquez suffered a heart attack. He said it came as a shock since he had none of the typical health complications that increase someone’s chance of a heart attack. Unfortunately, the...
Click2Houston.com
MAP: 8 best spots for cheering on runners at the Chevron Houston Marathon
The Chevron Houston Marathon is one of the biggest sports days in our city. Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the big race this Sunday, Jan. 15. You may want to go cheer on friends or family members in the race, so we wanted to map out a few of the best spots where you can set up your cheer squad.
Click2Houston.com
‘Not moving forward’: Special needs program at T.H. Rogers will remain intact, HISD superintendent says
HOUSTON – Parents who were fighting to keep their students from being removed from the Preparing Students for Independence program at T.H. Rogers have gotten their wish. The program will remain intact, preventing the special needs students’ normal routines from being disrupted. HISD Superintendent Millard House II released...
Click2Houston.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: These Houston events honor slain civil rights leader’s legacy
HOUSTON – Parades and celebrations will be held over the weekend and on Monday to honor the 93rd birthday of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
