Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul
The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Texans, NFL fast-tracking new uniform process
The Texans have gone beyond the exploratory phase for potential new looks for their uniforms, which involves seeking opinions on colors, jersey and helmet design.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Chargers HC Brandon Staley speaks on Joey Bosa's consequential penalty vs. Jaguars
Edge defender Joey Bosa aided the Jacksonville Jaguars to achieve the unthinkable in their 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round with a crucial penalty he committed late in the second half. After a Jaguars touchdown, Bosa removed his helmet, slamming it to the...
Cincinnati's Chidobe Awuzie: How do the 12-4 Bengals not have one AP All-Pro?
As the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their Wild Card round playoff game Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, they learned that they didn't have anyone named Friday to the AP All-Pro team. That didn't sit well with many Cincinnati fans reacting on social media, in addition to...
Ranking the Steelers Top 6 NFL draft needs
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers season is in the books and we’ve had more than four months to watch this team. There were highs and lows and in terms of the roster this is a quality young team almost across the board. Almost. Pittsburgh worked a trade to get the No. 32 overall pick which essentially gives the Steelers two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so let’s update and rank the team’s top six draft needs.
C.J. Stroud is projected to be a top-5 NFL Draft pick this spring. Will he become a pioneer of the NIL era instead?
Monday is the deadline for players with remaining NCAA eligibility to announce they wish to make themselves available for spring’s NFL Draft. Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson have announced. Same with Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones and Kelee Ringo. So too with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronoski and Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.
NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall
The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who immediately dive into the process of evaluating and re-evaluating athletic talent along with their respective front office capabilities as soon as the final seconds tick on Week 18's play.
How Chargers' Epic Playoff Collapse Could Impact Broncos' HC Search
All eyes are on the Los Angeles Chargers to see what fate awaits Brandon Staley.
fantasypros.com
Mike Williams (back) ruled out Saturday
Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Williams had not practiced all week in hopes of being available for Saturday’s contest, but will instead be sidelined for head coach Brendan Staley’s team. With Williams out, expect Joshua Palmer to see an increase in targets against the Jaguars Saturday.
Patriots to hire offensive coordinator in place of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they will begin interviewing candidates for their offensive coordinator position next week. The
CBS News
Steelers will pick 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL but for the Steelers, the focus is now on the NFL Draft. With the playoffs officially here we now know when the Steelers will pick in the NFL. The Steelers will have the 17th overall pick. This is the...
49ers Could Trade the Trey Lance Contract While it Still has Value
Trey Lance might be out as the starting QB of the 49ers, which means the team may trade the Trey Lance contract while it still has value. The post 49ers Could Trade the Trey Lance Contract While it Still has Value appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence, Brandon Scherff officially active for the Jaguars
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been listed as questionable by the Jaguars for several weeks in a row and he got the same tag this week. Lawrence has played every other game for Jacksonville and that won’t change on Saturday night. Lawrence is officially active for the team’s home playoff game against the Chargers.
Look: NFL Team Has 0 Players On Injury Report This Weekend
The NFL is a war of attrition above everything else and a team that's healthy in the playoffs can often make a deep run. That bodes well for one team that's looking very fit right now. On Friday, the New York Giants released their injury report. To the delight of Big Blue fans, not a single one of ...
Look: Tonight's NFL Playoff Refs Are Getting Crushed
Another NFL Playoff game, another horrible night of officiating. Tonight's refs for the Jaguars vs. Chargers game are getting crushed for their performance tonight. Specifically in the fourth quarter, the officials missed a defensive holding against the Chargers and then a false start ...
