ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers Top 6 NFL draft needs

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers season is in the books and we’ve had more than four months to watch this team. There were highs and lows and in terms of the roster this is a quality young team almost across the board. Almost. Pittsburgh worked a trade to get the No. 32 overall pick which essentially gives the Steelers two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so let’s update and rank the team’s top six draft needs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAU

C.J. Stroud is projected to be a top-5 NFL Draft pick this spring. Will he become a pioneer of the NIL era instead?

Monday is the deadline for players with remaining NCAA eligibility to announce they wish to make themselves available for spring’s NFL Draft. Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson have announced. Same with Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones and Kelee Ringo. So too with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronoski and Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall

The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who immediately dive into the process of evaluating and re-evaluating athletic talent along with their respective front office capabilities as soon as the final seconds tick on Week 18's play.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Mike Williams (back) ruled out Saturday

Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Williams had not practiced all week in hopes of being available for Saturday’s contest, but will instead be sidelined for head coach Brendan Staley’s team. With Williams out, expect Joshua Palmer to see an increase in targets against the Jaguars Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS News

Steelers will pick 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL but for the Steelers, the focus is now on the NFL Draft. With the playoffs officially here we now know when the Steelers will pick in the NFL. The Steelers will have the 17th overall pick. This is the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence, Brandon Scherff officially active for the Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been listed as questionable by the Jaguars for several weeks in a row and he got the same tag this week. Lawrence has played every other game for Jacksonville and that won’t change on Saturday night. Lawrence is officially active for the team’s home playoff game against the Chargers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Has 0 Players On Injury Report This Weekend

The NFL is a war of attrition above everything else and a team that's healthy in the playoffs can often make a deep run. That bodes well for one team that's looking very fit right now. On Friday, the New York Giants released their injury report. To the delight of Big Blue fans, not a single one of ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Tonight's NFL Playoff Refs Are Getting Crushed

Another NFL Playoff game, another horrible night of officiating.  Tonight's refs for the Jaguars vs. Chargers game are getting crushed for their performance tonight.  Specifically in the fourth quarter, the officials missed a defensive holding against the Chargers and then a false start ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy