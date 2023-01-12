Read full article on original website
PennDOT Encourages Use Of “Find My Ride” Tool
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of a program that offers consolidated access to transportation services. The Find My Ride online tool was introduced in May of 2021 and since that time nearly 13,000 residents have been approved for this program. Find My Ride, also known as FMR Apply, is...
Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Maine
The Mega Millions jackpot will reset after a ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers for the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and the Mega Ball was 14. Friday’s jackpot was estimated to...
State Police Seize $65 Million In Illegal Drugs
Pennsylvania State Police seized more than $65 million in illegal drugs last year according to a new report. The data shows that cocaine was the top drug seized by police. Troopers took 547 pounds of cocaine off the street. Fentanyl was second at 348 pounds. Fentanyl still serves as the...
