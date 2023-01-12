Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
San Francisco got snubbed by Coachella, but 4 NorCal acts made the lineup
Four acts from the Bay Area and surrounding regions made the lineup.
SFGate
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
NBC Los Angeles
Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California
Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs much of California. And more rain is on the way
Originally Published: 12 JAN 23 00:33 ET Updated: 12 JAN 23 12:19 ET By Nouran Salahieh and Holly Yan, CNN (CNN) -- Monterey Peninsula residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California. The state has been hammered by a cascade of atmospheric The post Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs much of California. And more rain is on the way appeared first on KION546.
Thursday Getaway: Best Valentine’s Day hotel deals in California
Save 30% on a romantic suite in Tahoe if you go during the week.
Two California Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
SFGate
In a Drought, California Is Watching Water Wash Out to Sea
LOS ANGELES — A century ago, Los Angeles built what is still widely considered one of the most sophisticated urban flood control systems in the world, designed to hold back waters from massive Pacific storms like the ones that have recently slammed the state. After a series of downpours...
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As many utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last winter, you can expect […]
California storms dump 3 to 4 feet of snow across Lake Tahoe area
Multiple Tahoe resorts have now seen 300 inches of snow so far, with more storms coming.
SFGate
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Calhoun,...
SFGate
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0