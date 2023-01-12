ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California

Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs much of California. And more rain is on the way

Originally Published: 12 JAN 23 00:33 ET Updated: 12 JAN 23 12:19 ET By Nouran Salahieh and Holly Yan, CNN     (CNN) -- Monterey Peninsula residents could soon be living on an island as mammoth flooding threatens to cut them off from the rest of California. The state has been hammered by a cascade of atmospheric The post Monterey Peninsula could become an island as epic flooding engulfs much of California. And more rain is on the way appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
In a Drought, California Is Watching Water Wash Out to Sea

LOS ANGELES — A century ago, Los Angeles built what is still widely considered one of the most sophisticated urban flood control systems in the world, designed to hold back waters from massive Pacific storms like the ones that have recently slammed the state. After a series of downpours...
CALIFORNIA STATE
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
NAPA, CA
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Calhoun,...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
