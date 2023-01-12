Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Houston native wins Miss Universe titleAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Sean Payton 'Appears To Be The Front-Runner' For 1 Head Coaching Job
Thus far, three teams have scheduled interviews with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancies. One of them is the Denver Broncos, who will reportedly interview Payton on Tuesday. NFL writer Mark Maske of the Washington Post thinks the one-time Super ...
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Tonight
The Indianapolis Colts conducted a big head-coaching interview on Thursday night. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This isn't the first rodeo for Bieniemy. He's had numerous interviews for ...
Texans, NFL fast-tracking new uniform process
The Texans have gone beyond the exploratory phase for potential new looks for their uniforms, which involves seeking opinions on colors, jersey and helmet design.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
Texans Owner Getting Crushed For Comment About Head Coaching Candidates
Texans owner Cal McNair made a head-scratching comment while on SportsRadio 610 this Friday afternoon. McNair was asked what he'd say to a candidate who has questions about the Texans' recent instability. The franchise has fired two head coaches in the past two years. Let's just ...
Front-runner reportedly emerging to land Sean Payton in 2023
Sean Payton is one of the most coveted NFL coaching candidates in 2023, fielding interview requests from around the league.
Hannah McNair: Texans 'not a racist organization'
There has been a perception, after the Texans fired Black coaches in back-to-back years after each had just one year on the job, that the Texans have been unfair.
Giants Unveil Sick-looking Pre-game "Poster"Ahead of Wild Card Game | See It
The Rematch is almost here.
Broncos Reportedly Deny 1 Team's Request To Interview Coach
On Friday, the Falcons requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position. However, that interview is not expected to happen. According to multiple reports, the Broncos plan to block the Falcons' request to interview Evero. Evero is currently a ...
Stanford lands commitment from two-sport star Caleb Hampton
Both the football and baseball teams at Stanford will be getting a major boost from Hampton
McClain: Texans' pursuit of Sean Payton is complicated, would come at steep price
If Caserio and the McNair family – Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair – really want to hire Payton after one-and-done fiascos with Lovie Smith and David Culley, they’ll have to pay a steep price.
Tracking the Astros' Wild Day of Avoiding Arbitration With Number of Stars
The Houston Astros were able to avoid arbitration with some of their biggest and brightest stars on Friday.
Eagles Jonathan Gannon Completes Texans Head Coach Interview
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon interviewed with the AFC South franchise for the third time in the past year.
Texans QB Davis Mills On Future: 'My Best Football Days Are Still Ahead Of Me'
Despite the possibility of the franchise drafting a quarterback, Davis Mills is hoping to retain his role as the Houston Texans' starter under center in 2023.
