Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs

By Magnolia State Live
 6 days ago
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week.

On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS).

More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills and more than a pound of alleged methamphetamine was seized.

Agents also seized a large amount of THC and psilocybin edibles from the business.

Suspects Marqcus Shan Jernigan, 41, of Tupelo, Jeremy Stephan McGee, 29, Tupelo, and April Michelle Huddleston, 37, were each arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 6, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner ordered Jernigan held without bond. On Jan. 8, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir ordered McGee held without bond and set Huddleston’s bond at $150,000.00.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrest are anticipated. Each of the suspects will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

Big Daddy
6d ago

inmates need haircuts, weaves, locks etc . Give the state a helping hand so they can recover some of the money 💰 illegal drugs costs the Great State Of Mississippi

Hank2
5d ago

Great job and a sincere thank you to all law enforcement officers involved. The bonds seem low for some high dealing drug dealers. They probably have a stash of cash somewhere somebody can get and bail them out. Wish they could be denied bond.

Jo Macklin
5d ago

How much taxes were paid on their earnings? How many of their children are living off of Government assistance? Everyone knows the game.

