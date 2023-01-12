ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

JC Post

PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges

POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity

Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Offender registration case in Lyon County to resume in February

A Lyon County offender registration case will have a pretrial hearing next month. Latasha Ghramm was set for a hearing Friday but requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Jeff Larson. The new hearing date is 2 pm Feb. 3. Ghramm is Ghramm is formally accused with three counts...
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested after child dies at area hospital, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested on several charges, including murder in the 1st degree, regarding the death of a child at a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said that police have launched a homicide investigation into Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka following the death […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Reward posted for reported theft at Americus Casey’s

Lyon County deputies and Lyon County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in solving a business theft from this past weekend. Crime Stoppers says there was a theft from the Casey’s convenience store in Americus at some point either Saturday or Sunday. The item or items taken have not been released and there is currently no suspect information, including a description.
KSNT News

KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison

The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
TOPEKA, KS

