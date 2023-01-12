Read full article on original website
PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges
POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity
Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
TPD, SNCO Drug Task Force serve search warrant in ongoing investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force collaborated to serve a search warrant Wednesday morning that leads to a drug arrest. Both units served the search warrant in the 500 block of SE 37th St. relating to what the...
Kansas City suspect accused of shooting, killing man in botched fentanyl deal
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man in a botched fentanyl drug deal at an Independence gas station.
Leavenworth police need help identifying suspect in recent shooting
Police said the shooting took place just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 near Limit Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
Offender registration case in Lyon County to resume in February
A Lyon County offender registration case will have a pretrial hearing next month. Latasha Ghramm was set for a hearing Friday but requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Jeff Larson. The new hearing date is 2 pm Feb. 3. Ghramm is Ghramm is formally accused with three counts...
Topeka man arrested after child dies at area hospital, police say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested on several charges, including murder in the 1st degree, regarding the death of a child at a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said that police have launched a homicide investigation into Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka following the death […]
Man charged in deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Independence
Daqunne E. Green, of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of Christopher Wright on New Year's Day in Independence.
After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
Osage County Sheriffs Office seeking information into Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
Osage County law enforcement is investigating a burglary that occurred at an area high school Thursday morning. According to Sheriff Chris Wells, the burglary occurred in the “early morning hours” at Santa Fe Trail High School. Details on the item or items taken have not been divulged. Anyone...
Lenexa police investigating man's shooting death on Interstate 435 as homicide
Police in Lenexa are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in a ditch on Interstate 435.
Officials identify man they wanted to talk to about New Year’s Eve shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man officials had attempted to identify so they could talk to him about a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been identified. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says they spoke with the man, who they thought might have information about the case. They say the man was not a suspect.
KBI: Suspicious death investigation in Brown County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead.
Reward posted for reported theft at Americus Casey’s
Lyon County deputies and Lyon County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in solving a business theft from this past weekend. Crime Stoppers says there was a theft from the Casey’s convenience store in Americus at some point either Saturday or Sunday. The item or items taken have not been released and there is currently no suspect information, including a description.
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
