New law could extend Connecticut bar hours to 4 a.m.

Late night bar crawlers are raising a glass to a new proposal in the state legislature.

It would allow certain establishments to sell liquor until 4 a.m., two hours past the current permitted time of 2 a.m.

The first step in this proposal is for nine cities and towns to test it out through a pilot program. Locations include Bridgeport, Danbury, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwalk, Stamford, Waterbury and West Hartford.

A public hearing is expected, but there's no word on a date yet.