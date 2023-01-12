ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

New law could extend Connecticut bar hours to 4 a.m.

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Late night bar crawlers are raising a glass to a new proposal in the state legislature.

It would allow certain establishments to sell liquor until 4 a.m., two hours past the current permitted time of 2 a.m.

The first step in this proposal is for nine cities and towns to test it out through a pilot program. Locations include Bridgeport, Danbury, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwalk, Stamford, Waterbury and West Hartford.

A public hearing is expected, but there's no word on a date yet.

chaosmomof4
3d ago

People are gonna start going to work drunk. Bad enough we got people being killed because of DUIs but hey, let’s go ahead and keep the bars open till 4 o’clock in the morning when people are on the road heading to work.

Christopher Knight
3d ago

this is a good idea. bars open till 5am in florida. people dont believe it, but the truth is the duis went down when the curfew was raised.

pakzeeit
3d ago

I don't see anything wrong with this new proposal. NY stays open currently till this time is certain areas. This will benefit CT with local businesses.

News 12

News 12

