OnlyHomers

Former Major League Baseball Star Dies

The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Cubs hot stove: With Nick Madrigal as the odd man out, could the Cubs trade him?

The Chicago Cubs and the curious case that is Nick Madrigal. As the dust settles from a wild MLB offseason teams have begun to turn their attention to within and analyze the team they have. Maybe one last sneaky good signing or maybe a team will catch lightning in a bottle with a player of the past. Regardless, the calendar has officially flipped to 2023 and that means we are less than two months away from pitchers and catchers reporting to their respective camps.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations

The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Yardbarker

Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff

The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space

It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs Rumors: Team wants no part of Trevor Bauer and his baggage

Innocent, guilty or somewhere in-between, Trevor Bauer comes with his fair share of baggage. After the Dodgers designated him for assignment last week and subsequently released him, the former Cy Young winner would cost a club just the league minimum - but even that low price tag isn't enticing many teams, including the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Mike Soroka is a top trade target

As the top MLB free agents have all found a new home, it's time to begin thinking about who will be traded around the league. The Chicago Cubs will have a stronger rotation in 2023 than they did in 2022 with the addition of Jameson Taillon, however as Marcus Stroman is entering his final season before his player option, there needs to be the thought that the Cubs will trade for a starting pitcher. A player that the Cubs should target may not be as drastic or far-fetched as Matt Chapman, and it is risky given his injuries the past 2 seasons, but the Cubs should consider trading for Atlanta Braves starter, Mike Soroka. Soroka will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jack Flaherty And The Cardinals Avoid Arbitration

Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals have settled on a $5.4 million contract for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration. Flaherty, 27, has struggled with various injuries in recent years, but isn’t too far removed from a solid 2019 season in which he won 11 games and posted a 2.75 ERA after a historically strong second half.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Bears Hall of Fame linebacker believes in Justin Fields

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher believes in quarterback Justin Fields. With the 2023 NFL draft being months away, the storylines from the national and local media continue to concentrate on quarterback Justin Fields. With Ryan Poles already coming out and saying the team is committed to Fields for 2023,...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

