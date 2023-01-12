Read full article on original website
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Chicago's Food Gems: The Best Restaurants and Dishes to TryNathalie writerChicago, IL
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
Yardbarker
Cubs hot stove: With Nick Madrigal as the odd man out, could the Cubs trade him?
The Chicago Cubs and the curious case that is Nick Madrigal. As the dust settles from a wild MLB offseason teams have begun to turn their attention to within and analyze the team they have. Maybe one last sneaky good signing or maybe a team will catch lightning in a bottle with a player of the past. Regardless, the calendar has officially flipped to 2023 and that means we are less than two months away from pitchers and catchers reporting to their respective camps.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations
The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Rumor: Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams Not Available For Trade
Caruso and Williams are not on the block.
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Yardbarker
Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space
It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
What it would cost Detroit Lions to trade Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick
The Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though we still have some football to watch over the next month, we have also started to think about the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round, but that is not high enough to land my dream pick, Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Cubs Rumors: Team wants no part of Trevor Bauer and his baggage
Innocent, guilty or somewhere in-between, Trevor Bauer comes with his fair share of baggage. After the Dodgers designated him for assignment last week and subsequently released him, the former Cy Young winner would cost a club just the league minimum - but even that low price tag isn't enticing many teams, including the Cubs.
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday
The Chicago Bulls assigned rookie guard Dalen Terry to the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League on Saturday.
This former Cubs fan favorite isn't retired and wants to make a comeback
If you thought his appearance during the opening ceremonies at the 2023 Cubs Convention was a pleasant surprise, Pedro Strop is hoping that's just the beginning of a new chapter with the team. Pedro Strop wants to pitch for the Cubs again - even at age 37. On 670 WSCR,...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Mike Soroka is a top trade target
As the top MLB free agents have all found a new home, it's time to begin thinking about who will be traded around the league. The Chicago Cubs will have a stronger rotation in 2023 than they did in 2022 with the addition of Jameson Taillon, however as Marcus Stroman is entering his final season before his player option, there needs to be the thought that the Cubs will trade for a starting pitcher. A player that the Cubs should target may not be as drastic or far-fetched as Matt Chapman, and it is risky given his injuries the past 2 seasons, but the Cubs should consider trading for Atlanta Braves starter, Mike Soroka. Soroka will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Veteran Will Smith could be a solid bullpen fit
It would not be a bad idea for the Chicago Cubs to keep adding some pitching depth, and there are some notable arms still available. One of those arms includes veteran lefty Will Smith. Smith, 33, spent last season with the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Between the two teams,...
Yardbarker
Jack Flaherty And The Cardinals Avoid Arbitration
Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals have settled on a $5.4 million contract for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration. Flaherty, 27, has struggled with various injuries in recent years, but isn’t too far removed from a solid 2019 season in which he won 11 games and posted a 2.75 ERA after a historically strong second half.
Yardbarker
Bears Hall of Fame linebacker believes in Justin Fields
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher believes in quarterback Justin Fields. With the 2023 NFL draft being months away, the storylines from the national and local media continue to concentrate on quarterback Justin Fields. With Ryan Poles already coming out and saying the team is committed to Fields for 2023,...
