Queens, NY

Queens man accused of attacking, robbing employee outside NUMC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Police say a Queens man has been arrested for robbing a woman outside of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

Detectives say the 26-year-old employee was returning to the hospital on Hempstead Turnpike Wednesday night when she was approached by 35-year-old Jordoni Dalrymple on the east side of the building.

Police say Dalrymple demanded money, got angry and continued to be aggressive with her when she told him she didn't have any. Detectives say Dalrymple grabbed the woman by the shoulders and pushed her against a fence.

The victim screamed and Dalrymple ran away. The woman wasn't injured.

Dalrymple was arrested and is facing robbery and menacing charges.

News 12

News 12

