WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
Snowstorm possible later this week, early forecast look
A large storm over the Pacific Ocean is going to hit the West Coast in the next two days. That storm system looks like it could affect Lower Michigan with an accumulating snow late this week. The storm center is about 500 miles off the California coast today. While that...
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
San Francisco is about to be hit with a ‘brutal’ storm so severe that a meteorologist says is ‘one of the most impactful’ he’s ever seen
“This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously.”
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday due to severe weather risk
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy almost 2023! If you are headed out tonight, you get to enjoy perfect weather. A few clouds, breezy southerly winds, and temperatures near 60 as we ring in the New Year!Look at this gorgeous first day of 2023! It will be a warmer morning; we start the day in the mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon!A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday beginning at 11am due to the threat of severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail and a few strong tornadoes are all possible.Right now,...
Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/8 Sunday morning forecast
For tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. This will lead to a seasonably cold night, with the city seeing a low of 30, while the suburbs will plunge into the 20s. It will be the first night of 2023 in which most areas drop below freezing. A testament to how mild it's been of late.Sunday starts off sunny, but like Saturday, will eventually become mostly cloudy. Our high will be 42. The clouds will be linked to a minor storm system that is poised to move through the region from late Sunday night into early Monday morning.This system does not have much moisture to work with, and thus precip totals will be light. In terms of precip type, it looks like a rain/snow mix for most, with all snow for locations north of the city.Snowfall totals look to range from a coating to an inch at best, with slightly higher totals to the north and west. Sunday's night low will be 33.
How to Heat Your Home in a Blackout, Power Outage
More than 1 million people are without power in the U.S. as a severe winter storm crosses the nation.
Forecast for ice and wind in Pacific Northwest makes preparation top priority
Freezing rain, frigid temperatures and strong Columbia River Gorge winds are forecast to hit the Pacific Northwest starting Thursday and continuing through Friday. Pacific Power is preparing for possible electric service outages. “Wintery blasts can be unpredictable and lead to power outages,” said Allen Berreth, vice president, operations. “We are always prepared to respond with crews at the ready to repair damage as fast as possible and reduce the amount of time any customer is without service. We are staging personnel and equipment to respond...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch
If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
