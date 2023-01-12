Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Seen Working a Dunkin' Drive-Thru in Massachusetts
The actor and Dunkin' super fan surprised customers at a Medford, Mass. location Does Ben Affleck run on Dunkin' or is he running Dunkin'? On Tuesday, the Boston native, 50, made a surprise appearance at a Massachusetts Dunkin' drive-thru to serve up the breakfast chain's coffee and donuts. While working at the window, the devout Dunkin' fan was wearing an employee uniform complete with a black visor and matching shirt that read "America runs on Dunkin'." Affleck stunned fans as they pulled up to grab their orders. One customer said...
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister
It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
Kevin Costner Reveals Why He’s Not at the 2023 Golden Globes: I ‘Had to Pull the Kids Out of School’ Due to Devastating California Floods
A somber message. Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt video with fans just minutes before the 2023 Golden Globes began. “Hi everyone, look … I’m so sorry to everyone who might have been turning into watch the Golden Globes,” Costner, 67 — whose role as John Dutton on Yellowstone earned him a best actor nomination — […]
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Ben Affleck Fulfills Lifelong Dream of Working at Dunkin' While Filming New Commercial
This latest sighting is fuel for the fire underneath the Moka pot brewing fresh jokes.
EW.com
Mother of Dahmer victim says Evan Peters' Golden Globes win 'keeps the obsession going'
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims has condemned Evan Peters' recent win at the 2023 Golden Globes for his performance in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Shirley Hughes — whose son Tony Hughes was among the 17 men and boys Dahmer murdered between 1978 and 1991 — slammed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's decision to award the actor, who played the titular Milwaukee serial killer, with the prize for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Evan Peters Has Been Called Out By One Of Jeffrey Dahmer’s Victim’s Moms After He Won A Golden Globe For Playing The Serial Killer
“It's a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money.”
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Jennifer Coolidge’s Golden Globes speech gave a glimpse into Hollywood’s brutal battle for survival
The "White Lotus" star thanked Ryan Murphy and show creator Mike White for keeping her career alive.
Boy of 11 Claimed to Have Lived Before as a Hollywood Star
A child claimed to be the reincarnation of a Hollywood star who passed away about 60 years ago. It was in 2015 when Ryan Hammond from Oklahoma made this claim at the age of 11.
Details On Ben Affleck’s Dunkin Donuts Deal Surface After He Was Spotted Working In The Drive-Thru
Ben Affleck has reportedly signed a sweet deal with his beloved Dunkin' Donuts.
John Larroquette Says He Auditioned for a Role as TV’s Most Famous Bartender
It's hard to imagine anyone else in this iconic role.
