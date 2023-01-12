Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
Wild Card Preview: The Fraud Bowl, Brock Purdy as a young Tom Brady & great surfer hair
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab to preview all six of this weekend’s NFL playoff games for Wild Card weekend in great detail. The guys tackle the games in order, starting with the Seahawks-49ers game and...
Texans Owner Getting Crushed For Comment About Head Coaching Candidates
Texans owner Cal McNair made a head-scratching comment while on SportsRadio 610 this Friday afternoon. McNair was asked what he'd say to a candidate who has questions about the Texans' recent instability. The franchise has fired two head coaches in the past two years. Let's just ...
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday
The Chicago Bulls assigned rookie guard Dalen Terry to the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League on Saturday.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Signing Recent Miami Heat Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are signing former Miami Heat player Dru Smith.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for NFL wild card Saturday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before prospective bettors tackle NFL Wild Card weekend, apply our FanDuel Ohio promo code here to unlock the site’s no-brainer “bet...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Announcement
13 days ago it wasn't clear whether Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin would ever wake up. But today, he's going to be a big part of an NFL game. According to the Associated Press, Hamlin will be in attendance for today's Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium. It will be his first appearance on an ...
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan, former Minnesota QB, puts up impressive numbers at Hula Bowl
Tanner Morgan put up impressive numbers at the Hula Bowl Saturday afternoon, completing 5 of his 8 passes for 94 yards, leading 2 scoring drives in a 16-13 Team Kai win. By many accounts, Morgan was the most complete player on the field in the end-of-year all-star game. Morgan used...
fantasypros.com
Mike Williams (back) ruled out Saturday
Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Williams had not practiced all week in hopes of being available for Saturday’s contest, but will instead be sidelined for head coach Brendan Staley’s team. With Williams out, expect Joshua Palmer to see an increase in targets against the Jaguars Saturday.
fantasypros.com
Sean McVay tells organization he intends to stay
According to ESPN's Diana Russini, members of the Los Angeles Rams organization have been informed by Sean McVay that he intends to stay with the team. (Dianna Russini on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. McVay, who had mulled retirement, has decided he will stay with the team for 2023. The Rams will...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
Predictions for every NFL wild-card game
Are you ready for some playoff football, Chiefs Kingdom?. The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off as the NFL’s No. 1 seed, but six games will be played during the wild-card round of the playoffs this weekend. Some of those games will help determine Kansas City’s opponent in the divisional round.
Comments / 0