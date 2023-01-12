ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for NFL wild card Saturday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before prospective bettors tackle NFL Wild Card weekend, apply our FanDuel Ohio promo code here to unlock the site’s no-brainer “bet...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Announcement

13 days ago it wasn't clear whether Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin would ever wake up. But today, he's going to be a big part of an NFL game. According to the Associated Press, Hamlin will be in attendance for today's Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium. It will be his first appearance on an ...
Mike Williams (back) ruled out Saturday

Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out ahead of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Williams had not practiced all week in hopes of being available for Saturday’s contest, but will instead be sidelined for head coach Brendan Staley’s team. With Williams out, expect Joshua Palmer to see an increase in targets against the Jaguars Saturday.
Sean McVay tells organization he intends to stay

According to ESPN's Diana Russini, members of the Los Angeles Rams organization have been informed by Sean McVay that he intends to stay with the team. (Dianna Russini on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. McVay, who had mulled retirement, has decided he will stay with the team for 2023. The Rams will...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
