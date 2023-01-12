NEW YORK — The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank, on Thursday, of discriminating against Black and Latino residents, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in what is the largest redlining settlement in DOJ history. City National is the latest bank in the last several years to be found systematically avoiding lending to racial and ethnic minorities. The Biden administration has set up its own task force to combat the practice.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO