United Results Top Estimates as Demand Remains Resilient Despite High Fares
United Airlines' fourth-quarter profit topped Wall Street estimates thanks to strong demand and high fares. United expects to expand flying 20% in the first quarter from a year ago. United Airlines' fourth-quarter profit and outlook for early 2023 topped Wall Street estimates thanks to strong travel demand and high fares.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Southwest Pilots' Union Calls Vote to Authorize Potential Strike as Contract Talks Sour
Southwest Airlines pilots' union is calling a vote that would give it the power to call for a potential strike, weeks after the carrier's holiday meltdown. Southwest and its pilots association have been in negotiations for a new contract for years. The vote would give the union the authority to...
Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge
Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
JetBlue Flight Bumps Plane at JFK, 2nd Unusual Incident in Days
A JetBlue flight from New York to Puerto Rico bumped into another plane in the gate area on Wednesday, the second time in a matter of days that two planes experienced an unusual incident at JFK Airport. Flight 1603 "came into light contact with a parked unoccupied aircraft during pushback,"...
10-Year Treasury Yield Tumbles Below 3.44% After Producer Prices Decline by More Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as December's producer price index hinted that inflation may have reached its peak. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 14 basis points to 3.388%, its lowest level since September. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond shed 9 basis points to 3.553%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Crypto Publication CoinDesk Hires Lazard to Explore Sale as Crisis Deepens at Parent Company DCG
Crypto publication CoinDesk has engaged investment bank Lazard as it considers a full or partial sale of the business, which is owned by Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group. The crypto meltdown has hit DCG, which faces mounting debt and a regulatory probe at lender Genesis. Crypto trade publication CoinDesk is...
China's Economy Will Be ‘on Fire' in the Second Half of 2023, StanChart Chairman Says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
FTX Says $415 Million of Crypto Was Hacked
FTX has identified about $5.5 billion worth of digital assets for recovery, a number that includes $415 million in "hacked crypto." FTX's new CEO John Ray said in a statement that it's taken a "Herculean investigative effort from our team to uncover this preliminary information." FTX’s advisors are also reviewing...
Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff
The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
Toyota Is Investing $35 Billion Into EVs. But Some Say It May Be Too Late.
The world's largest automaker, Toyota, is battling criticism that it is not moving fast enough to reduce carbon emissions. Some even say it is opposing climate-mitigation efforts. But the automaker says it does believe in an all-electric future. It just maintains that future will not reach all of Toyota's markets...
Microsoft Is Laying Off 10,000 Employees
Microsoft said it's letting go of 10,000 employees as the software maker braces for slower revenue growth. The maker of Windows and Office is also taking a $1.2 billion charge tied to lease consolidation and other activities. In October Microsoft called for the slowest quarterly growth since 2016. Microsoft said...
European Central Bank Member Says Market Is Mispricing Rate Hikes, Expects More to Come
Recent data has shown a slowdown in headline inflation, even if it remains well above the ECB's 2% target. December inflation came in at 9.2% in the euro zone, according to preliminary numbers. This was the second consecutive monthly drop in prices across the euro zone. DAVOS, Switzerland — The...
Fed Directs Big Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Change Risks
The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
Wholesale Prices Fell 0.5% in December, Much More Than Expected; Retail Sales Fall
The producer price index declined 0.5% for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.1% decrease. A sharp drop in energy prices helped bring the headline inflation reading down for the month. The PPI's final demand energy index plunged 7.9%. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, slightly...
CEOs Are the Most Pessimistic They've Been in More Than a Decade as World Faces a Slowdown
Some 73% of CEOs think global growth will decline in the next year, according to a new survey by PwC. The survey was made up of 4,410 CEOs across 105 countries. It also showed that almost 40% believe that their business will not be economically viable within a decade on current trajectories.
The used electric car market is starting to take off as prices slowly drop
A lot of would-be EV buyers are becoming more interested in the used market as a way to drive a cleaner car without a hefty price tag.
Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Companies Have Laid Off More Than 60,000 Employees in the Last Year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
Disney Slams Peltz for Lack of Media Experience, But Its Board Is Light on It, Too
Disney said one of the reasons it decided not to give activist investor Nelson Peltz a board seat was his lack of media and entertainment expertise. Nearly every current member of the Disney board came from industries that aren't associated with media and entertainment. While Peltz may still not be...
Holiday Sales Fall Short of Expectations, Set Stage for Tougher 2023 for Retailers
Holiday sales came in below industry expectations, as shoppers felt pinched by inflation and rising interest rates. Sales during November and December grew 5.3% year over year to $936.3 billion, below the NRF's prediction. The gains include the impact of inflation, too, which drives up total sales. Holiday sales came...
