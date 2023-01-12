ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge

Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
NBC New York

JetBlue Flight Bumps Plane at JFK, 2nd Unusual Incident in Days

A JetBlue flight from New York to Puerto Rico bumped into another plane in the gate area on Wednesday, the second time in a matter of days that two planes experienced an unusual incident at JFK Airport. Flight 1603 "came into light contact with a parked unoccupied aircraft during pushback,"...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC New York

10-Year Treasury Yield Tumbles Below 3.44% After Producer Prices Decline by More Than Expected

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as December's producer price index hinted that inflation may have reached its peak. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 14 basis points to 3.388%, its lowest level since September. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond shed 9 basis points to 3.553%. Yields move inversely to prices.
NBC New York

China's Economy Will Be ‘on Fire' in the Second Half of 2023, StanChart Chairman Says

The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
NBC New York

FTX Says $415 Million of Crypto Was Hacked

FTX has identified about $5.5 billion worth of digital assets for recovery, a number that includes $415 million in "hacked crypto." FTX's new CEO John Ray said in a statement that it's taken a "Herculean investigative effort from our team to uncover this preliminary information." FTX’s advisors are also reviewing...
NBC New York

Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff

The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
NBC New York

Toyota Is Investing $35 Billion Into EVs. But Some Say It May Be Too Late.

The world's largest automaker, Toyota, is battling criticism that it is not moving fast enough to reduce carbon emissions. Some even say it is opposing climate-mitigation efforts. But the automaker says it does believe in an all-electric future. It just maintains that future will not reach all of Toyota's markets...
NBC New York

Microsoft Is Laying Off 10,000 Employees

Microsoft said it's letting go of 10,000 employees as the software maker braces for slower revenue growth. The maker of Windows and Office is also taking a $1.2 billion charge tied to lease consolidation and other activities. In October Microsoft called for the slowest quarterly growth since 2016. Microsoft said...
NBC New York

Fed Directs Big Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Change Risks

The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
NBC New York

Wholesale Prices Fell 0.5% in December, Much More Than Expected; Retail Sales Fall

The producer price index declined 0.5% for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.1% decrease. A sharp drop in energy prices helped bring the headline inflation reading down for the month. The PPI's final demand energy index plunged 7.9%. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, slightly...
NBC New York

Disney Slams Peltz for Lack of Media Experience, But Its Board Is Light on It, Too

Disney said one of the reasons it decided not to give activist investor Nelson Peltz a board seat was his lack of media and entertainment expertise. Nearly every current member of the Disney board came from industries that aren't associated with media and entertainment. While Peltz may still not be...
NBC New York

Holiday Sales Fall Short of Expectations, Set Stage for Tougher 2023 for Retailers

Holiday sales came in below industry expectations, as shoppers felt pinched by inflation and rising interest rates. Sales during November and December grew 5.3% year over year to $936.3 billion, below the NRF's prediction. The gains include the impact of inflation, too, which drives up total sales. Holiday sales came...

Comments / 0

Community Policy