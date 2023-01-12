Motorists in Wales struggle through flooded road as torrential rain hits country

Footage shows motorists struggling through a flooded road in Wales on Thursday morning (12 January), after heavy rain hit the country.

A Sainsbury ’s delivery van can be seen driving through the water , while another car is pulled up with its hazard lights flashing.

Stormy weather has caused disruption in south Wales, with power cuts , flooding and train delays in certain areas.

Elsewhere, a mountain road was turned into waterfall after torrential rain hit the Bwlch Mountain .

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.