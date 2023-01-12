ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

New Cop28 president is CEO of oil company

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tY4BO_0kCAmjec00

The President of Cop28 is the CEO of one of the world’s largest oil companies and has been branded a ‘climate criminal’ by Green MP Caroline Lucas .

Dr Sultan Al Jaber is the group chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as well as the United Arab Emirate’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. He has been appointed President of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, which will take place in Dubai in November.

ADNOC produces more than four million barrels of oil per day and around 11.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. As founding CEO of Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy firm Masdar, in which ADNOC has a 24% stake, Jaber has overseen its mandate to adopt renewables in the UAE.

Green MP Caroline Lucas told The Independent: “The climate criminal CEO of a super-wealthy, super-dirty Emirate oil company should be nowhere near the vicinity of any climate conference, let alone presiding over one. Climate-wrecking fossil fuel companies like ADNOC have got away with polluting our planet for far too long, leaving the damage and destruction at our door, escaping with billions of profits, and then greenwashing us into submission.

“The fossil fuel era is over. If COP28 is going to bring us any closer to tackling the climate emergency and securing a liveable future, this conference needs a president free of any dirty fossil fuel ties.”

In September Dr Al Jaber told the National: “Even in a net zero emissions world, energy security requires that oil and gas be part of the mix.

“We have a responsibility to the billions of people of the world to ensure they have access to energy.”

He added: “You need to maintain the current system, while the world still relies on it [and] drive down its emissions , while driving up investment in new energies.

“Innovative climate action, which involves the fast adoption of renewable energy and other low-carbon sources, has the potential to provide long-lasting energy security. But we are not there yet.”

UN Cop28 representatives and ADNOC have been contacted for a comment.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

ExxonMobil to Sell Thai Refinery and Retail Unit

Exxon Mobil Corp. will sell its controlling stake in Esso (Thailand) Pcl, which runs a local refinery and retailing business, to rival Bangchak Corp. as the largest US oil company focuses on its home market and the production of lower-emission fuels. Bangchak will acquire 66%, or 2.28 billion shares, of...
PV Tech

Chinese companies commit US$13.7 billion for renewables in Philippines

Nine Chinese companies have committed to a collective US$13.76 billion of investment in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, set to develop solar, wind and energy storage assets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met last week with CEOs from a variety of Chinese companies, both with an existing...
Axios

UAE names oil chief to lead COP28 talks

The United Arab Emirates announced Thursday that the CEO of one of the world's biggest oil firms will lead the COP28 global climate talks in Dubai later this year. Why it matters: The appointment of UAE climate envoy Sultan al-Jaber, who leads the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil, as COP28 president was met with outrage from climate activists — many of whom were already concerned that the UAE, one of the world's largest oil and gas producers, was hosting the summit.
The Hill

UAE puts oil CEO in charge of global climate conference

The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting next year’s global climate summit, has put the head of the country’s oil company in charge of the event.  The UAE announced on Thursday that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will serve as president of the United Nations COP28 conference. Al…
insideevs.com

BMW CEO: Future Investment In US Will Not Be Guided By Politics

BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said last week that market demand, not politics, will guide the carmaker's future investment in the US. Referring to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that ties US EV tax credits to North American production and sourcing of key parts and raw materials, the outspoken executive vowed that BMW Group will not be forced off-course by political agendas and will do what makes business sense for the company.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Freethink

New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity

A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
dallasexpress.com

Exxon, Chevron Refocusing Business Closer to Home

Major oil companies are shifting their focus back towards the West in 2023. Chevron and Exxon Mobil, the two largest U.S. oil companies, are planning to allocate more capital in North and South America, according to the Wall Street Journal. Chevron said they will use 70% of capital allocated for...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
maritime-executive.com

Offshore "Wind Theft" Could Prompt Legal Conflicts Between Developers

Offshore wind farm developers already have to contend with rising costs and supply chain shortages, but in areas where the industry is expanding rapidly, they face a challenge after construction as well: "wind theft" by the next new installation built upwind. In a new study, researchers from the University of...
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Biden Administration Holds Alaska Offshore Oil and Gas Auction

The Biden administration on Friday, December 30 held the first offshore oil lease auction in five years for Alaska’s Cook Inlet. The president had pledged to end new leasing for offshore drilling in his administration but as part of a compromise for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act agreed to conduct three new lease auctions, including this one in Alaska, despite vocal opposition from environmental groups.
ALASKA STATE
CNBC

Exxon predicted global warming with remarkable accuracy years ago, study shows

Three academics from Harvard and the University of Potsdam in Germany published a study in the journal Science on Thursday providing evidence that Exxon Mobil predicted global warming with incredible accuracy beginning in the late 1970s. The report adds new details to previous reporting from Inside Climate News and others...
CBS News

Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s, study finds

Exxon Mobil's scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming, even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists' conclusions, a new study finds. The study in the journal Science looked at research that Exxon funded that didn't just confirm what climate scientists were saying,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories

Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
rigzone.com

DNV Hired As Advisor On Hydrogen Conversion Of Diesel Rigs

DNV was engaged by Ocyan for the qualification process of a system injecting hydrogen as an additive in the ICE of drilling rigs to reduce diesel consumption and GHG emissions. — Global independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV was engaged by Ocyan as independent third party in the qualification process of a system injecting hydrogen as an additive in the internal combustion engines of drilling rigs to reduce diesel consumption and GHG emissions from drilling.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy