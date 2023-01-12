ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sri Lankan court orders ex-leader to pay victims of bombings

By Krishan Francis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hIYR_0kCAmeEz00

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that inaction by the country’s former president and four others led to Easter Sunday bomb attacks in 2019 that killed nearly 270 people and ordered them to pay compensation for violating the basic rights of the victims and their families.

A seven-judge bench of the top court ordered former President Maithripala Sirisena to pay 100 million rupees ($273,300) from his personal funds. It also ordered the police chief, two top intelligence officials and the secretary to the ministry of defense at the time to pay a total of 210 million rupees ($574,000).

Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group were accused of carrying out six near-simultaneous suicide bomb attacks targeting worshipers at Easter services at three churches and tourists eating breakfast at three top hotels.

A breakdown in communication caused by a rift between Sirisena and the then prime minister was blamed for the failure of authorities to act on near-specific foreign intelligence received prior to the attacks, which also wounded about 500 people.

The court said Sirisena, who was also defense minister and commander in chief of the armed forces, had not called regular meetings of the national security council and had omitted key personnel from the meetings he held.

“All this is a stark reality that strikes this court as a serious omission on the part of the then president,” the court said.

“This dismal failure on the part of former President Sirisena resulted in disastrous consequences for this country. Not only were lives lost and properties destroyed, but interracial tension and interethnic hatred began to raise their ugly heads, causing the very fabric of this nation to be broken,” it said.

“The due care with which the minister of defense should have exercised his wide powers in the greater good of the country was totally nonexistent according to the evidence that has been placed before this court,” it said.

A presidential commission earlier recommended criminal procedures against Sirisena for alleged negligence, but it has not been followed up.

The government has prosecuted several people in connection with the attacks, but leaders of the country's Catholic church say they suspect a larger conspiracy and are demanding that the leaders be revealed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
The Independent

New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin

The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
The Independent

Trump used deposition over his alleged rape of journalist to boast about his social media app

Donald Trump used his deposition in a lawsuit brought by a female columnist who claims he raped her in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s to brag about the success of his Truth Social platform.The one-term president boasted about the number of users on his “hot” social media site he set up after being kicked off Twitter and Facebook in the newly unsealed deposition.Mr Trump was asked by lawyers for E Jean Carroll, whom he described as a “nut job” during the deposition, if he had around 4 million followers on Truth Social.“I don’t know the...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Don Jr mocks paying taxes after father’s company sentenced for tax fraud

The former president’s oldest son appeared to mock the idea of paying taxes in a meme on his Instagram page after his father’s eponymous company was fined $1.6m following a conviction stemming from years-long tax avoidance scheme.Two subsidiaries of Donald Trump’s Trump Organization were sentenced on 13 January after a New York City jury delivered a guilty verdict on 17 felony crimes against them last month.Prosecutors accused the companies of scheming to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with lavish untaxed perks.The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation each face maximum fines of $800,000. The Trump...
The Hill

Ukrainian first lady: ‘We are capable of persevering for even longer’

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska on Sunday said Ukrainians can persevere “for even longer” as the country’s war with Russia nears the one-year mark, and as the world responded in horror to Moscow’s devastating attack on an apartment building over the weekend. “We understand that upon carrying on for a year, we are capable of persevering…
The Independent

Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive

Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. He scrambled to safety in the bush, but his son was shot and wounded while fleeing, then was finished off as he lay on the ground.“I watched my 16-year-old son die,” Diallo told The Associated Press in Mali's capital, Bamako, where he lives in a makeshift camp for displaced people. As he recounted that awful Saturday in his village of Bamguel,...
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
The Independent

Judge sentences three abortion rights protesters who interrupted Supreme Court hearing

Three women who interrupted oral arguments inside the US Supreme Court to protest the end of Roe v Wade have pleaded guilty in federal court, On 13 January, US District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced the women – Emily Paterson, Rolande Baker, Nikki Enfield – to unsupervised probation until 30 June, 2023, and barred them from the Supreme Court grounds.Their action on 2 November, 2021 marked the first protest within the courtroom in nearly seven years, nearly five months after the court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization that revoked a constitutional right to abortion care and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Man arrested over uranium found at Heathrow

A man has been arrested under terrorism laws after traces of uranium were found in a cargo package at Heathrow Airport, police said.Border Force officers found the radioactive material with a shipment of scrap metal on December 29 which, according to the Sun newspaper, had originated in Pakistan and was bound for Iranians in the UK.Police in Cheshire detained the man, in his 60s, on Saturday under Section nine of the Terrorism Act.He has been bailed until April.Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I want to be clear that despite making this arrest, and based on what we currently know, this incident still does not appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public.“However, detectives are continuing with their inquiries to ensure this is definitely the case.” Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

‘Psychopath with a conscience’ builder sentenced for murdering two escorts

A builder who murdered two escorts and described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” has been sentenced to two life terms in prison.Mark Brown was found guilty last year of murdering Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan in 2021.Brown, 41, was sentenced by judge Justice Nicholas Hilliard on Friday in his absence, after he refused to attend Hove Crown Court.Mr Justice Hilliard gave him two life sentences with a minimum term of 49 years, less 380 days already spent on remand, to be served concurrently.Brown killed Ms Ware and Ms Morgan at a remote farm near St Leonards in East...
The Independent

Preacher convicted of bogus Covid cure fraud claims he can’t afford fine

A preacher convicted of fraud for selling a bogus cure for Covid has said he cannot afford to pay any financial penalties despite having more than £300,000 in trading accounts, according to prosecutors.Bishop Climate Wiseman, 47, sold mixtures of hyssop, cedarwood and olive oil for £91 under names including “divine cleansing oil” and “plague protection oil”, or as part of a “divine plague protection kit”, containing a prayer card and scarlet yarn.As head of the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, south London, he said he had a visitation from God and told jurors during his trial at Inner London Crown Court...
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘won’t apologise’ to Holocaust survivor over ‘invasion’ rhetoric

Suella Braverman has refused to apologise to a Holocaust survivor who said the Home Secretary’s description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to language the Nazis used to justify murdering her family.Ms Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting in her Fareham constituency in Hampshire on Friday evening.Ms Salter, who has been recognised with an MBE for her work on Holocaust education, likened Ms Braverman’s rhetoric on migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to that used by the Nazis during the Second World War.When I hear you using words against refugees like ‘swarms’ and...
The Independent

Donohoe recuses himself from some duties and apologises for election ‘mistakes’

Public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe has recused himself from some of his ministerial duties after it emerged that he did not declare all services paid for during his 2016 general election campaign.The services relate to putting up and taking down electoral posters, which Mr Donohoe said he believed had been voluntary.He said he has submitted an application to amend his record with the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo), and apologised for the oversight.“I have spoken to the Taoiseach, to the Tanaiste, to Minister Ryan, I’ve explained the situation to them, and I have apologised for my mistakes,” he said...
The Independent

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest death in a monthslong spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.The Israeli military said soldiers spotted a vehicle they considered suspicious which refused to stop for inspection near the West Bank town of Silwad. A clash broke out when the soldiers attempted to detain one of the people in the vehicle, and soldiers opened fire when one of the vehicle's passengers tried to grab a soldier's weapon. Video circulating on social media showed what appeared to be...
The Independent

Congo's army says church bomb kills 10, extremists suspected

A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army. A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone.A Kenyan national found at the scene was detained, Mwalushayi said. Congo’s government urged people to avoid crowds and be vigilant as it conducted an investigation, the minister of communication tweeted. Videos and photos of...
The Independent

Watch in full as Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she won’t apologise for migrant rhetoric

Longer footage of Suella Braverman telling a Holocaust survivor she won’t apologise for her rhetoric on immigration has been released. It comes after the Home Office asked for an edited clip, which showed Joan Salter confronting the Home Secretary during a meeting in her Fareham constituency, to be taken down. Freedom From Torture, the charity that posted the tweet viewed more than 20 million times, has refused and hit back at suggestions it “misrepresented” the encounter. Ms Salter, 83, had asked: “I am reminded of the language used to dehumanise and justify the murder of my family and...
The Independent

Killer rapist jailed for life in oldest double jeopardy case

A killer rapist who murdered a teenager nearly 50 years ago has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years and 126 days in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The 75-year-old was cleared of murder the following year on the directions of a judge but was finally convicted decades later after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a one-in-a-billion DNA match.After a 2003 change in the law on double jeopardy, McGrory’s case was referred to the Court of Appeal and sent for a fresh trial at the Old Bailey.Sentencing McGrory, who appeared at Huntingdon Crown court via video-link from HMP Peterborough on Friday, Mr Justice Bryan told the killer: “I have no doubt whatsoever that you intended to kill her in your brutal attack on her.“You put Jacqui through a horrific, violent and sustained ordeal in her own home – a place where she was entitled to feel safe.”
The Independent

Dnipro: Rescuers search rubble after Russian attack on apartment block

Rescuers searched through the rubble from a heavily-damaged apartment block in Dnipro, central Ukraine, following a Russian missile attack on the complex on Saturday, 14 January.At least 25 people, including one child, were killed in the strike, Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post.The Ukrainian president reported that 72 apartments were destroyed and more than 230 apartments were damaged.People screamed for help underneath the debris from the nine-story block, emergency workers said.Rescuers used moments of silence to help direct their efforts.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy