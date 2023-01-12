Woman hurls racist abuse at bouncer after being ejected from Yorkshire bar

A woman who was ejected from a bar in Halifax, West Yorkshire , hurled racist abuse at a bouncer after being removed from the venue.

Footage shows the woman mocking the Vine Bar doorman before calling him “you Black man.”

West Yorkshire Police said that a 51-year-old woman was arrested and interviewed in relation to an incident of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress at the bar on 6 January.

The woman has admitted the offences and received a caution on condition that she takes part in a restorative justice programme and accepts responsibility for her actions.

