Woman hurls racist abuse at bouncer after being ejected from Yorkshire bar

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

A woman who was ejected from a bar in Halifax, West Yorkshire , hurled racist abuse at a bouncer after being removed from the venue.

Footage shows the woman mocking the Vine Bar doorman before calling him “you Black man.”

West Yorkshire Police said that a 51-year-old woman was arrested and interviewed in relation to an incident of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress at the bar on 6 January.

The woman has admitted the offences and received a caution on condition that she takes part in a restorative justice programme and accepts responsibility for her actions.

Comments / 215

? lion
3d ago

only words???🙄 if God could speak this world, and universe into existence, then words have power..Wars were started with words, many people were killed, whole cultures wiped out, towns burned to the ground because of lying words..your only words comment is an excuse comment.

Reply(5)
33
Darnellgem
3d ago

It’s silly to arrest a person for using racial slurs. If she threaten him, then arrest her. Otherwise put it on YouTube and let the public handle her

Reply(13)
32
kenneth jackson
3d ago

racism has not went anywhere it's still here people are just being recorded these days

Reply
31
