Prince Harry news – latest: Duke ‘cut bombshells from book which family would not forgive him for’

Prince Harry has revealed he cut out bombshells from his book which King Charles and Prince William would not “ever forgive” him for.

In a new interview, the Duke of Sussex said he had enough material for a second book after holding back a number of revelations.

He told The Telegraph: “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

The royal family is likely to fear the prince could write another book in future, containing the revelations he axed.

Harry’s fraught relationship with the King and Prince William is exposed in Spare, which has become the fastest selling non fiction book in history, but a poll has found Harry’s popularity has dropped since its publication.