Prince Harry news – latest: Duke ‘cut bombshells from book which family would not forgive him for’

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain and Liam James
 5 days ago

Prince Harry has revealed he cut out bombshells from his book which King Charles and Prince William would not “ever forgive” him for.

In a new interview, the Duke of Sussex said he had enough material for a second book after holding back a number of revelations.

He told The Telegraph: “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

The royal family is likely to fear the prince could write another book in future, containing the revelations he axed.

Harry’s fraught relationship with the King and Prince William is exposed in Spare, which has become the fastest selling non fiction book in history, but a poll has found Harry’s popularity has dropped since its publication.

Comments / 64

Guest
6d ago

Prince Harry will live to regret what he has done to his father and his brother. I’m sure his grandmother and mother would be horrified by his actions.

Reply(5)
54
CDClvsTitle42
6d ago

Harry is nuttier than a cheese log.....did he really think he could get away with all lies and half-truths......when people start exposing and tearing his memoir a part....Harry is going to have a complete meltdown......Meghan should look into some serious psychiatric treatment for Harry. She also should have protection in place if he snaps.

Reply(1)
21
Kenneth R. the third
6d ago

oh my gosh weren't these the people that wanted to have privacy BS it's called they want to eat out every bit of money they can how arrogant are they are we not sick of these people I think so

Reply
17
