Effective: 2023-01-15 05:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibilities are likely along portions of I-84 and I-82.

MORROW COUNTY, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO