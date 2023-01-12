Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 02:21:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 40 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 440 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 440 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Corona, Rialto, Chino, southeastern Wrightwood and I-15 Through The Cajon Pass. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable and or roads may be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 421 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Additional rainfall from showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the warned area. The Garcia river is expected fluctuate around 10 feet through early Sunday morning which can flood sections of Highway 1. The river is expected to fall by early Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?
Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 14:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ALONG THE BASE OF THE OREGON BLUE MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur along Interstate 84 east of Pendleton near Milepost 216 to Cabbage Hill.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 07:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Moderate snow, mainly tonight into Monday. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 6000 feet and up to 5 inches between between 5000 and 6000 feet. Showers will continue into early Tuesday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of light snow accumulations on the Grapevine over Interstate 5 Monday night into Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An inch or two of snow is possible down to as low as 3500 feet late Monday night into early Tuesday, including the Grapevine on Interstate 5.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Avery, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Swain, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Graham; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Swain; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible across some of the higher mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact morning travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values could drop to around zero across the higher elevations through tonight.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Orange; Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1212 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 1212 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.6 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Oceanside, southern Corona, Carlsbad, Temecula, Rialto, Vista and Redlands. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches, except 8 to 15 inches west of Highway 395. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult through this morning. Conditions will improve during the day but may deteriorate again tonight into Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in activity will occur through most of today. A second burst of heavy snow is possible tonight into Monday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:05:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches except between 6 to 15 inches above 8500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Tusas Mountains Including Chama, and Jemez Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches, except 1 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the lower elevation and up near 80 mph across Sierra ridgetops. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult this morning. Conditions will improve during the day but will deteriorate again tonight into Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in activity will occur through most of today. A second burst of heavy snow is possible tonight into Monday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 01:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County Travel challenges continue into the mid-morning hours Overnight snow showers have left some roadways across central and northeastern NV covered with either snow or slush. By mid-morning most snow or slush should be melted. Light snow showers with little to no additional accumulation are expected this morning and afternoon. Additionally, areas that received precipitation overnight may experience fog and reduced visibilities through the mid-morning hours. Travelers are urged to use extra caution this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor oceanside flooding possible tonight into Monday morning due to long period swell arriving from a coastal storm well offshore. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Localized minor ocean overwash possible, north of Cape Hatteras, for areas where dune structures are vulnerable. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 5.0 1.3 2.5 6-7 None 16/02 AM 5.6 1.9 2.4 7 Minor 16/02 PM 4.2 0.5 1.7 5-6 None 17/03 AM 4.8 1.1 1.4 4 None 17/03 PM 2.8 -0.9 0.3 3 None 18/04 AM 3.9 0.2 0.2 3 None
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY FREEZE WARNING FOR THIS MORNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Florida, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler and South Central Duval Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
