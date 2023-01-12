Effective: 2023-01-15 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor oceanside flooding possible tonight into Monday morning due to long period swell arriving from a coastal storm well offshore. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Localized minor ocean overwash possible, north of Cape Hatteras, for areas where dune structures are vulnerable. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 5.0 1.3 2.5 6-7 None 16/02 AM 5.6 1.9 2.4 7 Minor 16/02 PM 4.2 0.5 1.7 5-6 None 17/03 AM 4.8 1.1 1.4 4 None 17/03 PM 2.8 -0.9 0.3 3 None 18/04 AM 3.9 0.2 0.2 3 None

