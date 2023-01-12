Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 02:21:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 40 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 440 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 440 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Corona, Rialto, Chino, southeastern Wrightwood and I-15 Through The Cajon Pass. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable and or roads may be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 421 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Additional rainfall from showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the warned area. The Garcia river is expected fluctuate around 10 feet through early Sunday morning which can flood sections of Highway 1. The river is expected to fall by early Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 14:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ALONG THE BASE OF THE OREGON BLUE MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur along Interstate 84 east of Pendleton near Milepost 216 to Cabbage Hill.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 07:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Moderate snow, mainly tonight into Monday. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 6000 feet and up to 5 inches between between 5000 and 6000 feet. Showers will continue into early Tuesday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of light snow accumulations on the Grapevine over Interstate 5 Monday night into Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An inch or two of snow is possible down to as low as 3500 feet late Monday night into early Tuesday, including the Grapevine on Interstate 5.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY FREEZE WARNING FOR THIS MORNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Florida, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler and South Central Duval Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 01:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County Travel challenges continue into the mid-morning hours Overnight snow showers have left some roadways across central and northeastern NV covered with either snow or slush. By mid-morning most snow or slush should be melted. Light snow showers with little to no additional accumulation are expected this morning and afternoon. Additionally, areas that received precipitation overnight may experience fog and reduced visibilities through the mid-morning hours. Travelers are urged to use extra caution this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Skagit County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Skagit County zones. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low pressure over the area Sunday morning will create tidal anomalies of 1.5 to 2 feet above predicted values. This anomaly will cause some minor tidal overflow along the area.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 05:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibilities are likely along portions of I-84 and I-82.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches, except 1 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the lower elevation and up near 80 mph across Sierra ridgetops. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult this morning. Conditions will improve during the day but will deteriorate again tonight into Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in activity will occur through most of today. A second burst of heavy snow is possible tonight into Monday morning.
Frost Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Glades; Hendry FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST MONDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Glades and Hendry Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Southwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Hood Canal Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low pressure over the area Sunday morning will create tidal anomalies of 1.5 to 2 feet above predicted values. This anomaly will cause some minor tidal overflow along the area.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 09:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor oceanside flooding possible tonight into Monday morning due to long period swell arriving from a coastal storm well offshore. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Localized minor ocean overwash possible, north of Cape Hatteras, for areas where dune structures are vulnerable. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 15/01 PM 5.0 1.3 2.5 6-7 None 16/02 AM 5.6 1.9 2.4 7 Minor 16/02 PM 4.2 0.5 1.7 5-6 None 17/03 AM 4.8 1.1 1.4 4 None 17/03 PM 2.8 -0.9 0.3 3 None 18/04 AM 3.9 0.2 0.2 3 None
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 24.8 feet through early next week. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.8 Sat 6 pm CST 24.8 24.7 24.7
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. Local gusts to 65 mph on the ridges and desert slopes of the San Diego County Mountains. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Hazardous travel for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another Pacific storm will bring strong winds tonight through Tuesday.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burke, Divide, Mountrail, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 08:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Mountrail; Williams DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Burke, Divide, Mountrail, and Williams Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may deposit a thin layer of ice on roads, making then slick.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:05:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches except between 6 to 15 inches above 8500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Tusas Mountains Including Chama, and Jemez Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Tornado Warning issued for Barbour, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barbour; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama * Until 415 PM CST. * At 317 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ariton, or 8 miles south of Brundidge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Clio, Blue Springs, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Texasville, Richards Crossroads, Blue Springs State Park, Tennille and Hamilton Crossroads. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
