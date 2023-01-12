Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 440 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 440 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Corona, Rialto, Chino, southeastern Wrightwood and I-15 Through The Cajon Pass. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable and or roads may be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 421 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Additional rainfall from showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the warned area. The Garcia river is expected fluctuate around 10 feet through early Sunday morning which can flood sections of Highway 1. The river is expected to fall by early Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 14:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ALONG THE BASE OF THE OREGON BLUE MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur along Interstate 84 east of Pendleton near Milepost 216 to Cabbage Hill.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 03:41:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; White Pine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING The advisory has been cancelled as the moderate to heavy snow that prompted the advisories has moved out of the area. Light snow showers will remain through the morning, with little to no additional accumulation.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Highlands, West Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:05:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Highlands, Upper Rio Grande Valley, Chuska Mountains, San Francisco River Valley, West Central Mountains, and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes along portions of I-40. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches, except 1 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the lower elevation and up near 80 mph across Sierra ridgetops. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult this morning. Conditions will improve during the day but will deteriorate again tonight into Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in activity will occur through most of today. A second burst of heavy snow is possible tonight into Monday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Avery, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Swain, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Graham; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Swain; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible across some of the higher mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact morning travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values could drop to around zero across the higher elevations through tonight.
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Orange; Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1212 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 1212 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.6 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Oceanside, southern Corona, Carlsbad, Temecula, Rialto, Vista and Redlands. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY FREEZE WARNING FOR THIS MORNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Florida, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler and South Central Duval Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Glades; Hendry FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST MONDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Glades and Hendry Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Southwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Hood Canal Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low pressure over the area Sunday morning will create tidal anomalies of 1.5 to 2 feet above predicted values. This anomaly will cause some minor tidal overflow along the area.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 03:14:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI...FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI...AND FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A large, long-period northwest swell (310 degrees) will continue to produce elevated surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through tonight. In addition, the surf will be near the High Surf Advisory threshold along the west facing shores of the Big Island today. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf along north facing shores of 18 to 22 feet this morning. and 15 to 20 feet this afternoon. Surf along west facing shores of 12 to 16 feet this morning, and 10 to 14 feet this afternoon. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Through early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 06:34:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
