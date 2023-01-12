Thursday Midday Forecast: Much colder through Saturday morning

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 28 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s. Wind: NW 10 mph, with gusts up to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NW 10 mph, with gusts up to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 31. High: 61. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Low: 45. High: 68. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 74. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 53. High: 76. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 57. High: 72. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

