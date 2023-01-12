ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

New York YIMBY

NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan

New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Neighbor to Neighbor’s Executive Director to Depart

Neighbor to Neighbor’s executive director Margaret Tjimos Goldberg plans to step down. According to an announcement Saturday morning from the non profit that provides food, clothing and household items to people in need in Greenwich, Stamford and Port Chester, Ms Tjimos Goldberg has agreed to assist with the transition through March 10.
GREENWICH, CT
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold

For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Town of Newburgh

ALBANY – One of four second-prize tickets for the January 13 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. Each is worth a guaranteed $1 million. Locally, one ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh. The others...
NEWBURGH, NY
therealdeal.com

Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location

Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not

The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
QUEENS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
westchestermagazine.com

6 Can’t-Miss New Restaurants Opening in Westchester in 2023

New restaurants are on their way in Westchester. Adobe Stock/ loki_ast. From an Italian steakhouse to a tapas and wine bar, these are the Westchester eateries to look out for in the new year. You know what they say: new year, new restaurants. At least, that’s true in Westchester County....
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

