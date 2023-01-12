Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan
New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbor to Neighbor’s Executive Director to Depart
Neighbor to Neighbor’s executive director Margaret Tjimos Goldberg plans to step down. According to an announcement Saturday morning from the non profit that provides food, clothing and household items to people in need in Greenwich, Stamford and Port Chester, Ms Tjimos Goldberg has agreed to assist with the transition through March 10.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
Chick-fil-A coming to Yonkers following city's planning board approval
The restaurant will open at the corner of Central Park and Roxbury Drive. The spot used to be an HSBC bank.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
"Discover the Best of New York City Cuisine: Check out These 10 Must-Visit Local Restaurants"
New York City is a food enthusiast's paradise, providing a limitless variety of delicious and also varied dining options. From traditional steakhouses to trendy new hotspots, the city has something for every preference and spending plan. Below's a listing of a few of the very best regional restaurants you must see when in New york city:
'I just hope to make their day a little better.' Floral Park restaurant serves free lunch for ACDS clients
Kerri Ann O'Brien says Cavallo's hospitality makes her feel appreciated for who she is.
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold
For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
Mid-Hudson News Network
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Town of Newburgh
ALBANY – One of four second-prize tickets for the January 13 Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Town of Newburgh. Each is worth a guaranteed $1 million. Locally, one ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh. The others...
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
therealdeal.com
Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location
Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Dugout, Bronx's beloved sporting goods store, closing after 47 years in business
The Dugout, a beloved sporting goods store in the Bronx, is officially closing its doors on Jan. 23.
News 12
City of Newburgh officials criticized for keeping firefighter on the payroll after failing training
City of Newburgh officials are facing criticism for keeping a council member’s grandson on the payroll for almost a year after he failed to pass training required to become a firefighter. News 12 is told that Rayquan Bryant first failed the Westchester Career Firefighter Academy last year – but...
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
westchestermagazine.com
6 Can’t-Miss New Restaurants Opening in Westchester in 2023
New restaurants are on their way in Westchester. Adobe Stock/ loki_ast. From an Italian steakhouse to a tapas and wine bar, these are the Westchester eateries to look out for in the new year. You know what they say: new year, new restaurants. At least, that’s true in Westchester County....
Comments / 0