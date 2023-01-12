Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Big weather changes for the coming week
This morning’s freeze will be the last for quite a while. Instead, we are about to see a rapid temperature rise that will have our heads spinning. For example, Sunday morning lows will be in the 30s. But by Tuesday morning, lows will be in the 50s to near 60°. Likewise, Sunday afternoon highs will be in the 60s. And, Tuesday highs will be in the mid to upper 70s! Sounds great, right?
WDSU
Much colder days ahead!
After such a mild last couple of weeks, and very warm days yesterday and today, much colder air will spill in heading into the weekend. A strong cold front brought scattered showers and storms to much of Southeast Louisiana in the morning hours and cleared out by the afternoon. But now we're set for some of the coldest days we've had since the Christmas Freeze.
wgno.com
Freezing temperatures back over the weekend
Temperatures are still mild behind the band of showers and storms across the area Thursday afternoon but cooler air is not too far away. We have to mid 60s in southeast Louisiana but 40s and 50s are not too far away. That cooler air will continue to filter in overnight with lows down into the upper 30s to the north with 40s elsewhere.
Atlantic Hurricane Names For The 2023 Season
Too soon? The one list no one in Southwest Louisiana wants to see but needs to see is the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane names for the upcoming season. We are all too familiar when it comes to hurricanes. Every year, we have to keep vigilant with our plan of action, get our supplies together and have our affairs in order. It's only been a couple of years since Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana got slammed with two hurricanes within six weeks of each other.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away
When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
Lake Charles American Press
DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged
Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
bossierpress.com
NEW YEAR, NEW PROMOTION ON STAYS IN CABINS AT LOUISIANA STATE PARKS
Louisiana State Parks today announced a new year promotion designed to encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors and stay overnight in a cabin. Through use of the promo code STAY125, visitors can enjoy a deluxe cabin in state parks across north Louisiana for $125 per night. “From log cabins...
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
WDSU
Port of South Louisiana plans to buy Avondale Global Gateway
Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews, says they have entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with T. Parker Host to purchase Avondale Global Gateway. Matthews says the purchase will allow the Port to be more competitive in traditional international trade and focus on the new frontier of renewable energy development.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
theadvocate.com
COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold
Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
ktalnews.com
Texas man’s Selena memorabilia collection vies for Guinness World Record
A Texas man’s Selena Quintanilla memorabilia collection has captured the attention of thousands — and it might earn him a Guinness World Record title. Texas man’s Selena memorabilia collection vies for …. A Texas man’s Selena Quintanilla memorabilia collection has captured the attention of thousands — and...
kalb.com
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
Chase Hartley Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Whether you are a child with no warm coat during the winter, a stray dog, or just a complete stranger in a time of need, consider yourself blessed if you cross paths with Chase Hartley. It was actually Chase's wife Jennifer who told us of his heroism and how grateful...
ktalnews.com
Crawfish prices up nearly $2 per lb. from last year, highest in years
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Springtime crawfish boils are going to put a noticeably bigger dent in your pocketbook than in recent years, according to one study. The Crawfish App, which compares prices for boiled and raw crawfish throughout Louisiana, reports that prices for the yummy mudbugs are higher than they’ve been in years.
Did You Know Louisiana Has a State Bug & a State Drink?
You probably know a lot of the "Official" state symbols for Louisiana. Like the state bird for Louisiana, of course, the Eastern Brown Pelican. (Although the pelican on the state flag is white? But I digress) Louisiana also has an official state dog, the Catahoula Leopard Dog. The Catahoula was...
