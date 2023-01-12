Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
whbc.com
Two Stark Renewal Tax Levies Headed to May Ballot
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looks like Stark County voters will have a couple of countywide tax levies to consider in May. Both would be renewal levies. The county Board of Developmental Disabilities hopes to renew their current 3.3 mill levy for another five years. County commissioners...
3News Investigates: First female Beachwood police chief files defamation lawsuit over 'John Doe' social media comments, emails
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The city of Beachwood and its chief of police have filed a lawsuit hoping to uncover a "John Doe" they claim is making defamatory comments about the chief. The lawsuit alleges online Facebook comments and emails from an anonymous sender are malicious. The only question prompting this 13-page lawsuit is: Who?
thelandcle.org
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
cleveland19.com
Parma City School District board member arrested on felony charge
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A board member of the Parma City School District on Wednesday was arrested and charged with a felony, according to Cuyahoga County Court documents. Officials issued a warrant for 37-year-old Amanda Karpus, the board’s vice president, on Jan. 11 for charges related to forgery, court dockets say.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
‘Free classes, free certificates’: New grant invests in local health professionals
Case Western Reserve University announced a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Ever vigilant “woke mob” not content with lawyer’s apology for private text message to co-worker
As reported Jan. 11 in The Plain Dealer, (“Cleveland law firm, attorney criticized after social media post shows insulting text sent to attorney who left firm after maternity leave”) a Cleveland attorney sent a private text to a former co-worker, chiding her as “soulless and morally bankrupt” for abusing maternity leave to job search, while collecting salary from their employer.
Beachwood, police chief file defamation lawsuit to find out who has been anonymously criticizing her
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Beachwood and its police chief, Katherine McLaughlin, went to court to unmask the identity of an anonymous online critic. In a lawsuit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the city says that “John Doe” is behind a series of accounts that left comments on the Beachwood Police Department Facebook page and sent an email in September to members of city council that accused the chief of, among other things, having “improper relationships” with subordinates and mistreating officers.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
‘Everything changed since Jayland was killed’: Akron community marks MLK weekend with events focusing on police, public safety
AKRON, Ohio – More than six months have passed since Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker. While the community waits for the investigation to close, it moves toward healing. Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot 46 times by eight officers as he fled from his car in...
DOJ will investigate President Joe Biden over handling of documents, Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger held without bond, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, January 12, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn how the Department of Justice is responding to classified documents found at President Biden’s Delaware home from his time...
Valley pizza shop announces closing
One of the Valley's oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors.
spectrumnews1.com
National Park Service to remediate, develop amenities at former Brandywine Golf Course
PENINSULA, Ohio — The sale of property that was part of a former golf course in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park has been finalized, with about 200 acres now owned by the National Park Service. But the property, the former Brandywine Golf Course located in the heart of the...
Garfield Heights security guard’s death sentence appealed before Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The death sentence of a Garfield Heights armed security guard convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s two children should be vacated because the jury wasn’t given complete instructions about conviction options, an attorney for the man argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland law firm drops attorney after text surfaces, insulting employee who quit after maternity leave
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland attorney has been dropped by his law firm following allegations he harassed a former employee when she quit her job shortly after returning from maternity leave. A post on the social media platform LinkedIn contained a text message from a Zashin & Rich attorney, Jon...
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
whbc.com
GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Chippewa Lake Bar Damaged by Water Pipe Burst
CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We keep hearing broken water pipe stories from the bitter cold last month. In this case, the establishment could be closed for months. The main pipe bringing water into the Village Inn in Chippewa Lake burst, with extensive damage to much...
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more.
27 First News
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
Comments / 2