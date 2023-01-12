ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WKYC

Akron Police: Shots fired at 36-year-old man at intersection

AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a 36-year-old man at an intersection in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron Police says the incident happened on Thursday at...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired during Akron road rage incident, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a victim’s vehicle was struck with multiple rounds of gunfire, and a woman’s home was hit with gunfire during a road rage incident Thursday evening. Police say around 6:20 p.m. a 36-year-old victim was driving in the area...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are trying to find a truck in reference to a hit-skip accident that happened on Jan. 8, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and they need the community’s help. The truck was described by police as a dark colored pickup hauling the bright blue truck on a...
WADSWORTH, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Brookgate parking lot; fire breaks out at Harley shop: Brook Park police blotter

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Armed robbery: Smith Road. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at about 5 p.m. Dec. 29 outside Roses discount store, 5837 Smith. The man said he met a male named “Racks” on Instagram. He inquired about a pair of Nike Air Jordon shoes Racks was selling. The two scheduled a meeting in the parking lot of Brookgate Shopping Center, near Roses, where Racks would sell the shoes to the man for $350.
BROOK PARK, OH

