FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Akron Police: Shots fired at 36-year-old man at intersection
AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a 36-year-old man at an intersection in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron Police says the incident happened on Thursday at...
Police: Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen, found in ditch
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's truck was one of multiple vehicles reportedly stolen from a luxury car dealership early Saturday morning.
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
cleveland19.com
Shots fired during Akron road rage incident, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a victim’s vehicle was struck with multiple rounds of gunfire, and a woman’s home was hit with gunfire during a road rage incident Thursday evening. Police say around 6:20 p.m. a 36-year-old victim was driving in the area...
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
cleveland19.com
Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are trying to find a truck in reference to a hit-skip accident that happened on Jan. 8, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and they need the community’s help. The truck was described by police as a dark colored pickup hauling the bright blue truck on a...
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
Cleveland man indicted in death of 25-year-old missing woman
Indictments have been handed up for a man believed to be involved in the death of a 25-year-old woman reported missing in May.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Brookgate parking lot; fire breaks out at Harley shop: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Armed robbery: Smith Road. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at about 5 p.m. Dec. 29 outside Roses discount store, 5837 Smith. The man said he met a male named “Racks” on Instagram. He inquired about a pair of Nike Air Jordon shoes Racks was selling. The two scheduled a meeting in the parking lot of Brookgate Shopping Center, near Roses, where Racks would sell the shoes to the man for $350.
cleveland19.com
2 men charged, 1 arrested in connection to 2020 murder in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police Wednesday morning charged two men and arrested one in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in 2020. The shooting happened at around 2:17 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020 in the 900 block of Raymond Street, according to a department press release. Police found...
Man shoots, kills 4, 8-year-old in critical condition Cleveland Police say
A man shot and killed his father, sister, nephew and another man. An 8-year-old was also shot Friday night in Brooklyn Centre and is in critical condition, according to police.
Barberton Police release video of officer shooting knife-wielding man
New video obtained by News 5 Friday shows what went down during a deadly altercation between a man armed with a knife in a confrontation with two Barberton police officers last month.
Man killed during shooting at Cleveland house party: Police
A 24-year-old man has died after a suspected homicide in Cleveland Friday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man killed outside house party in Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 24-year-old man was killed Friday morning after being shot outside a house party in the Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Daquan Dix, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. outside...
‘Hearts just dropped’: Neighbors speak out after tragic Mack Court shootings
A violent, chaotic scene is what Cleveland police were called to on Friday night.
24-year-old man dies after shots fired at house party, Cleveland Police say
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a house party Friday morning in Cleveland's Woodland Hills neighborhood, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Woman arrested after Canfield police find drugs in car
When police attempted to pull over the vehicle, it continued speeding until it eventually reached a dead end.
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more.
