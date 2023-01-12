ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
WWMTCw

Tulip Time adds more events to the 2023 festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual festival in Holland known as Tulip Time added two more events to the 2023 lineup. The Tulip Time Festival, scheduled from May 6-14, added some firsts, including an instrumental performance. Sara Evans: Multi-platinum county music star to headline 2023 Tulip Time festival. Traveling from...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Demolition begins on downtown Muskegon’s ‘tumor on the Torrent’

MUSKEGON, MI – A deteriorating historic carriage house in downtown Muskegon has been demolished and work has begun to remove a large “tumor” from the main house. Earlier this year, the Downtown Muskegon Development Corp., a non-profit established to develop the downtown, acquired the former Community Services Building with the intent of tearing it down.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

LMCU Ballpark to undergo multi-phase modernization project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Changes are coming to LMCU Ballpark. On Thursday, West Michigan Whitecaps leaders announced they are embarking on a multi-year project that aims to reimagine what LMCU Ballpark could be for baseball, the community, and local entertainment, according to the Whitecaps in a release. Teaming up...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy