>One Of The Last Tuskegee Airmen Dies In Port Clinton. (Port Clinton, OH) -- An Ohio man believed to be one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died. The family of Harold Brown shared word on social media of his passing this week. Brown spent two months as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down in German territory during World War Two. In 2007, President George W. Bush and members of Congress presented Brown and the rest of the Tuskegee Airmen with the Congressional Gold Medal. Harold Brown was 98-years-old.

PORT CLINTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO