Mansfield, OH

iheart.com

One Of The Last Tuskegee Airmen Dies In Port Clinton

>One Of The Last Tuskegee Airmen Dies In Port Clinton. (Port Clinton, OH) -- An Ohio man believed to be one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died. The family of Harold Brown shared word on social media of his passing this week. Brown spent two months as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down in German territory during World War Two. In 2007, President George W. Bush and members of Congress presented Brown and the rest of the Tuskegee Airmen with the Congressional Gold Medal. Harold Brown was 98-years-old.
PORT CLINTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman rescued from Newark house fire

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
NEWARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Where have all the Phoenix flights gone? United, American nix routes from Cleveland Hopkins to Arizona

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A year ago, Cleveland snowbirds who were looking to fly nonstop to the Arizona desert had four airlines from which to choose. Today, two carriers – United and American – have exited the market, leaving Frontier and Southwest as the sole nonstop options for Clevelanders headed to spring training and other Phoenix-area attractions.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH

