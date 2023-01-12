Read full article on original website
‘Free classes, free certificates’: New grant invests in local health professionals
Case Western Reserve University announced a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Cuyahoga County will lose $23 million in monthly SNAP benefits in March when federal program ends
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The end of a pandemic-era program to expand federal food stamp benefits in March will mean the loss of an estimated $23 million in Cuyahoga County, or nearly half of all the benefits now being distributed locally under the SNAP program. County officials say 212,000 people,...
Smoking is one of the greatest threats to Clevelanders’ health. It’s time to act: David Margolius
CLEVELAND -- When I took the oath of office last August, I became the first physician in over 40 years to serve as Cleveland’s director of public health. As Cleveland’s doctor, it’s like my practice grew from 1,000 patients to 370,000 residents. And, it is to Cleveland, my home, that I have an immense responsibility to improve the health of its residents.
ideastream.org
Summa Health to open new behavioral health hospital in Akron
Summa Health is opening a new 64-bed mental health and addiction hospital on its main campus in Downtown Akron this month, replacing the services offered at the soon-to-close historic St. Thomas Campus. The hospital is the second dedicated-behavioral health center to open in recent months in Northeast Ohio, following MetroHealth’s...
thelandcle.org
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
ideastream.org
Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps
Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
ideastream.org
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
Updates: Winter weather causing issues on roadways
Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.
Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor is convenient, but also a drive on the wild side
Try Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor and take a drive on the wild side. The Opportunity Corridor is a new 3-mile road that conveniently connects the Cleveland Clinic directly with I-490, I-77 and I-71. If you have not driven it, you should. But a warning. The drive can be a harrowing...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland law firm drops attorney after text surfaces, insulting employee who quit after maternity leave
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland attorney has been dropped by his law firm following allegations he harassed a former employee when she quit her job shortly after returning from maternity leave. A post on the social media platform LinkedIn contained a text message from a Zashin & Rich attorney, Jon...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield lands $1.7 million grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- A planned $12.7 million Main Street Corridor Improvement project in Mansfield has received a $1.7 million kickstart in the former of a state safety grant. City engineer Bob Bianchi said Thursday the Ohio Department of Transportation notified the city Wednesday its application for the funds was approved. Chuck...
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
cleveland19.com
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
