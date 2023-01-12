ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
Madoc

The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In Business

One good thing about Chick-Fil-A is that the chain is almost always popping up across the U.S. One moment you read that one location is closing and the next moment you read that two new locations or even more are opening close to you or other locations. The chain, being the favorite of millions of Americans, is always building new locations to bring its delicious food closer to its numerous fans.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Michael Symon joining Crypto Culinary Club venture

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chef and businessman Michael Symon is joining a soon-to-launch NFT and cryptocurrency venture called the Crypto Culinary Club. The NFT (non-fungible token) will double as an entry pass into an international dinner club that offers members the opportunity to dine with celebrity chefs at numerous restaurants. Iron...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

MAPS welcomes C-130 Hercules

GREEN — A C-130 Hercules Air Force combat aircraft arrived at the Military Aviation Preservation Society (MAPS) Air Museum Jan. 7. The C-130 Hercules was flown from the Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard Base to the Akron-Canton Airport before being moved to MAPS. The plane is the largest one at the facility and joins almost 60 other aircraft on display at the facility, 2260 International Parkway. The “Spirit of Mansfield” is more than 97 feet long, with a wingspan of more than 132 feet and a height of more than 38 feet. The C-130 is retiring to MAPS as Mansfield-Lahm transitions to become the nation’s first Air National Guard Cyber Wing and will be available for viewing with admission, which is $15, $13 for seniors ages 60 and older, $8 for ages 6-12, free for those younger and World War II and Korean War veterans, with a $2 discount for all other veterans. MAPS hours are Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.mapsairmuseum.org.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH

