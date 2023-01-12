GREEN — A C-130 Hercules Air Force combat aircraft arrived at the Military Aviation Preservation Society (MAPS) Air Museum Jan. 7. The C-130 Hercules was flown from the Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard Base to the Akron-Canton Airport before being moved to MAPS. The plane is the largest one at the facility and joins almost 60 other aircraft on display at the facility, 2260 International Parkway. The “Spirit of Mansfield” is more than 97 feet long, with a wingspan of more than 132 feet and a height of more than 38 feet. The C-130 is retiring to MAPS as Mansfield-Lahm transitions to become the nation’s first Air National Guard Cyber Wing and will be available for viewing with admission, which is $15, $13 for seniors ages 60 and older, $8 for ages 6-12, free for those younger and World War II and Korean War veterans, with a $2 discount for all other veterans. MAPS hours are Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.mapsairmuseum.org.

