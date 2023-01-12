Read full article on original website
City moves forward with plan to demolish Warren eyesore
The eyesore known as the old Imperial Skilled Care Center in Warren will be coming down soon.
Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor is convenient, but also a drive on the wild side
Try Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor and take a drive on the wild side. The Opportunity Corridor is a new 3-mile road that conveniently connects the Cleveland Clinic directly with I-490, I-77 and I-71. If you have not driven it, you should. But a warning. The drive can be a harrowing...
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
Lorain County Port Authority agrees to buy, redevelop declining Midway Mall
The Lorain County Port Authority voted to accept a $13.9 million loan from the county commission to buy the Midway Mall. It's a move leaders hope will fast-track redevelopment at the property.
Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps
Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
New details on arrest of Parma school board member
The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.
Could Veterans Memorial Bridge Become Cleveland's 'Low Line'?
The Veterans Memorial Bridge's long-vacant rail level could be reborn as an above-river park
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
Lender takes control of the Flats at East Bank restaurant and apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The signature building of the Flats East Bank entertainment area is under new ownership now that a lender has taken control of the property. The Flats at East Bank building, which has restaurants on its ground floor and 240 apartments on its upper floors, had been on the market since October.
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
Hall of Fame Village to allow alcoholic beverages outside after approval by city
The Canton City Council has approved the Hall of Fame Village as its latest Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), the second district of its kind in the city.
Trains are a family affair at Corner Field Model Railroad Museum in Geauga County
A visit to the Corner Field Model Railroad Museum is an experience to behold. Trains run on multiple tracks through elaborate city and country landscapes, all designed by the Elesh family in Geauga County. “We always had the dream of building a building, giving the trains to the people,” Tom...
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
Estate sales business owner arraigned on 6 felonies after News 5 Investigation
A local estate sales business owner was in court today facing 6 felony theft charges. This after a News 5 hidden camera investigation.
Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend to feature a gospel fest, Justice for Jayland symposium and youth event in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend offers a series of free events focusing on social justice in the lead-up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The series is intended to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday while highlighting injustices Black Americans face in Akron and nationwide, organizers said in a release.
South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: The manager of a Nancy Avenue trailer park called Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies Dec. 28, stating a man and woman who had been legally evicted from a residence were inside it. Deputies charged the two with trespassing and the man was additionally charged with violation of a protection order for being in contact with the woman and taken to the Summit County Jail.
