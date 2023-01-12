ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps

Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend to feature a gospel fest, Justice for Jayland symposium and youth event in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend offers a series of free events focusing on social justice in the lead-up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The series is intended to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday while highlighting injustices Black Americans face in Akron and nationwide, organizers said in a release.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: The manager of a Nancy Avenue trailer park called Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies Dec. 28, stating a man and woman who had been legally evicted from a residence were inside it. Deputies charged the two with trespassing and the man was additionally charged with violation of a protection order for being in contact with the woman and taken to the Summit County Jail.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

