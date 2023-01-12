Read full article on original website
Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years
If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?
Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!
When Can New Yorkers Legally Walk Their Horses on the Road?
So you would like to take your horse out for a walk, sounds good right? Did you know that if you want to walk down the street with them you can? Surprising? Maybe for some, not so much for horse owners. But this being New York State, there is a...
Where Do You Rank on the New York Speeder Scale?
According to new research, New Yorkers have a heavy foot. While many Hudson Valley commuters may think we have too many slowpokes on the road, the reality might be the complete opposite. Startling New Study. A Daytona Beach car dealership (go figure) recently published data that claims that not only...
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
White Castle Brings Back Tradition to Some Hudson Valley Locations
A fast food chain has brought back a popular tradition for Valentine's Day for the first time in two years. If you and your significant other ever dreamed of spending the year's most romantic day chowing down on cheap slider-style cheeseburgers, then you just might be in luck. The one...
Are Lottery Groups Legal in New York State?
People all over New York have lottery fever. You may be tempted to by a ticket with a large group of people to to beat the odds. Here's what you should know before you do. The Mega Millions jackpot is well over a billion dollars at this point. Tonight's drawing is worth $1.3 billion. Many New Yorkers who can legally buy a ticket are obsessing over winning the prize. The jackpot is so high that it is even catching the attention of casual lottery players or people who have never bought a ticket before.
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State
An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
longisland.com
Long Island’s Favorite Bagel Revealed!
If you start your morning off with a Bagel then today is an important day! It’s National Bagel Day! A day to be celebrated and enjoyed with a cup of joe. As you sit back and read this article ask yourself what is the best type of bagel of all time? Do you like to play things safe with a plain bagel, are you living life on the edge with an everything bagel or do you just enjoy the simple things and go with an egg bagel.
Holy Smokes! NYs Luckiest Lotto Shop Has 2nd $1M + Winner this Week!
It's getting to be a little ridiculous at this point - the frequency with which a chain of smoke shops in Upstate New York makes million-dollar lottery winners. And on Friday night, they had their second one in a week!. We've told you many times to get your lottery tickets...
Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade-Long Scam
Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade-long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as a first-degree...
New York Set to Open Second Marijuana Dispensary in February
The long wait for recreational marijuana dispensaries has finally ended, and more shops are set to open soon in New York State. After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.
New York State’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Plan To Build 800,000 New Homes
New York lawmakers announced a new statewide strategy to address New York's "once-in-a-generation housing crisis." On Tuesday, during her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul discussed bail reform, yearly raises of many residents, how to keep residents safe and more. 'Historic' Housing Shortage In New York State. Hochul also...
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
