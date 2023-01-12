Read full article on original website
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio coal mining communities receive federal grants that will create jobs
More than $10 million in funding has been made available to help revitalize Ohio coal mining regions. According to a press release, the U.S. The Department of the Interior recently announced that for the fiscal year 2022, $122.5 million in funding had been made available to eligible states and Tribes to reclaim abandoned mine lands. Funding for Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants comes from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE). These funds will reclaim abandoned mine lands while creating well-paying jobs for local coal mining communities.
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
ideastream.org
Electric vehicle plant to be AES Ohio’s largest customer, Honda and LG expected to invest nearly $4 billion
The Honda/LG joint venture electric vehicle plant in Fayette County is expected to be AES Ohio's largest customer. The local utility provider said in an interview with WYSO that they are currently planning how to build out the infrastructure to get ready for all that new demand—estimated to be close to 1,000 Megawatts of load growth across all of Honda's EV plants in the region.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Special unit takes aim at deer population in Ohio community
"It's kind of sad they have to do it, but these deer cause a lot of problems in this neighborhood," said Parma Heights resident Tom Lambert.
Updates: Winter weather causing issues on roadways
Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.
Times Gazette
ODNR asks for help with HWA
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. The ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects...
sciotopost.com
You Can Get Almost 5,000 Dollars from Ohio for a Safe Room in Your Home
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up...
Abandoned Neighborhood Found on One of Ohio’s Remote Lake Erie Islands
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. North Bass Island, Ohio is located in the middle of Lake Erie and was established around 1864 when a post office began operations. The island was used primarily as a vineyard.
ohiodnr.gov
Ohio Wildlife Council Receives Proposals on 2023-24 Hunting Seasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl, and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Proposed 2023-24 dates are similar to current hunting...
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
Lima News
Homemade moonshine could be legal under Ohio Senate bill
COLUMBUS – Ohioans could legally produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit – as long as they don’t sell it – if a new bill proposed by an eastern Ohio lawmaker were to become law. On Thursday, the...
In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout
When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
