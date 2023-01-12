ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio coal mining communities receive federal grants that will create jobs

More than $10 million in funding has been made available to help revitalize Ohio coal mining regions. According to a press release, the U.S. The Department of the Interior recently announced that for the fiscal year 2022, $122.5 million in funding had been made available to eligible states and Tribes to reclaim abandoned mine lands. Funding for Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants comes from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE). These funds will reclaim abandoned mine lands while creating well-paying jobs for local coal mining communities.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Electric vehicle plant to be AES Ohio’s largest customer, Honda and LG expected to invest nearly $4 billion

The Honda/LG joint venture electric vehicle plant in Fayette County is expected to be AES Ohio's largest customer. The local utility provider said in an interview with WYSO that they are currently planning how to build out the infrastructure to get ready for all that new demand—estimated to be close to 1,000 Megawatts of load growth across all of Honda's EV plants in the region.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
Times Gazette

ODNR asks for help with HWA

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. The ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

You Can Get Almost 5,000 Dollars from Ohio for a Safe Room in Your Home

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced today that applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up...
OHIO STATE
ohiodnr.gov

Ohio Wildlife Council Receives Proposals on 2023-24 Hunting Seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl, and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Proposed 2023-24 dates are similar to current hunting...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio

Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Homemade moonshine could be legal under Ohio Senate bill

COLUMBUS – Ohioans could legally produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit – as long as they don’t sell it – if a new bill proposed by an eastern Ohio lawmaker were to become law. On Thursday, the...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout

When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

