Lincoln Elementary School organizes fundraiser for former teacher in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo grade school is supporting their former teacher through a tragic time by fundraising and outdoor activities. Ross Olson taught physical education at Lincoln Elementary School for 12 years. He suffered multiple seizures while driving, leading to a crash in late October, leading to severe shoulder damage. CT and MRI scans revealed a tumor in his temporal lobe, which controls motor functions of the body’s left side.
West Fargo Library to closed Sunday through Tuesday
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Public Library has announced it will be closed Sunday through Tuesday, January 17th for staff training and space reorganization. The library typically closes to the public for staff training on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, the closure is expanded so the team can reorganize the library space.
Fargo officials announce holiday closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's City Offices will be closing on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Fargo Public Library and Fargo Cass Public Health offices will also be closing on Jan 16. This includes specific MATBUS services; like NDSU's campus circulator, and routes 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, and NDSU TapRide. All garbage and recycling collection schedules will still be active, along with Fargo's Landfill and Hazardous Waste Facility.
FM Frostival celebration begins tomorrow
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead’s six week long Frostival celebration starts on January 14th, and runs through February 25th. The yearly celebration was developed to combat the cold winter months in our area and is packed with indoor and outdoor event for the entire family. There are...
Fargo senior heading to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Whether it’s for science or music, a high school classroom points students to where they’re going to in life. And for Davies senior Jacob Hansen, that place, come February, is Carnegie Hall in New York City, after his audition was selected to perform as a percussionist.
NDSU given $500,000 grant to research river ice and create education initiatives
(Fargo, ND) -- A local university is receiving a grant from a national organization to study the impacts of river ice. NDSU is receiving a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation's Division of Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental, and Transport Systems (CBET). The research will be look to investigate the impacts of events often caused by river ice; including flooding, ice jams, and bank erosion. The study will also look to find mitigation and prevention methods to prevent possible natural disasters, while also focusing on providing educational material to K-12 educators and the general public through seminars and workshops.
Experiencing grief? Hospice of the Red River Valley offering free support groups and classes
(Fargo, ND) -- If you or a loved one is experiencing grief, help is available. "Grief really is any reaction or feeling we have in relation to a loss or a significant change in life," said Heather Larson, Grief Support Supervisor with Hospice of the Red River Valley. The agency...
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
MN lawmakers consider free meal policy for schools
M.N. (Valley News Live) - As the pandemic began to fade and the world slowly returned to normal, over the last year or so, there were many things people were happy to see go away. One thing some people now miss was the nationwide free meal program in schools. Last...
NDSU hosting free Family Caregiver workshops
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and South Dakota State Universities are working together to present a series of virtual workshops designed to help family caregivers. The workshops are free and begin at noon Central time and last an hour. The first is scheduled for a week from today, January 19th...
Blarney Stone at Hotel Donaldson opens in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson is now open for business in Downtown Fargo. This is the second Blarney Stone location, with the other restaurant located along Ninth Street East in West Fargo. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner. Their Dinner in Dublin...
Fargo Featured: Forestry
(Fargo, ND) -- Scott Liudah, Fargo's City Forester, spoke to WDAY Radio about the roles and responsibilities of the department, how they manage species trees across the city, and how they work to educate the public about trees in their neighborhoods. Forestry. The Forestry Department's primary goal is to manage...
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
Staffing shortages impacting hospital bed availability
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Healthcare facilities across the country are seeing massive staffing shortages, including here in Fargo, and it’s taking a toll on the number of available beds for patients in need. Capacity issues aren’t new for healthcare workers as hospitals have been battling it for...
Alcohol Server Training Expanded To Include More People in Fargo, Goes Online
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More people are now required to undergo alcohol server training in Fargo thanks to an updated city ordinance passed last month. The training now applies to all people involved in the stream of the service of alocholic beverages at establishments. That includes managers, servers, bartenders,...
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
Fargo snow removal efforts to focus on residential neighborhoods beginning Sunday, January 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- Snow removal across Fargo will begin again this weekend. Fargo's Public Works crews will begin working to remove hard snowpack and ice from residential neighborhood road surfaces starting January 15th. The plowing operations will begin at 11 p.m, and continue through 3:30 p.m on Monday, January 16th.
Nationwide "NOTAM" system outage impacts flight operations at Fargo's Hector International Airport
(Fargo, ND) -- The nationwide network outage that grounded flights around the country Wednesday morning also impacted flights at Fargo's Hector International Airport. "This morning I think we had about seven commercial flights that were delayed with passengers departing to Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and so forth, and of course they missed connections and had to rebuild connections for them," said Shawn Dobberstein, Executive Director of the Fargo Airport Authority.
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
