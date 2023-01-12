ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Patient's life support equipment was 'turned off twice' for the worst reason

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

A pensioner reportedly turned off a patient's ventilator twice due to its annoying sound.

Hatun C, 72, "felt disturbed" by the machine providing oxygen to a fellow patient.

In a joint press release published by the Mannheim public prosecutor’s office and Mannheim police, authorities alleged the woman switched off the ventilator before 8pm one night in November.

"Although the suspect was informed by the hospital staff that the oxygen supply was a vital measure, she is said to have switched off the device again around 9pm," the statement read.

Medics revived the 79-year-old patient, who sadly died from oxygen starvation complications.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to the Daily Mail , Hatun C's son has since spoken out to the German media, saying that the "bed neighbour made such a loud noise."

"My mother couldn't close her eyes there because the oxygen device of her bed neighbour made such a loud noise, like a tractor," he added. "She was exhausted and high on medication. But she didn't want to harm the woman. It was an act of desperation."

Hatun C. has since been jailed on suspicion of manslaughter, and her son is concerned "she'll die there" after claiming she had "no idea what she was doing."

He added: "My mother can neither read nor write, she only understands Turkish, how should she have understood this announcement by the German nurse?

"In addition, she has no idea about machines. Otherwise, she would never have done something like this.

"My mother should have been moved to another room, and at the very least, we should have been informed immediately, then it would never have come to this."

He apologised for her actions: "I would like to apologise for all the suffering my mother brought to the 79-year-old's family.

"My mother herself was a victim of these intolerable circumstances in the clinic.

"She deeply regrets everything and asks for forgiveness."

In response, the daughter of the deceased woman said: "That woman probably killed my mother. I can't forgive her for that."

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Mannheim police told indy100: "The suspect allegedly turned off the oxygen device of a fellow patient twice because the alarm prevented her from sleeping. Both women were together in a hospital room on a covid isolation ward in a local hospital in Mannheim. The victim, who suffered from numerous previous illnesses, died on the 17th of December 2022. Whether the shutdown of the oxygen device was causal for the victim's death is the subject of further investigations. An autopsy has been done; results are pending. The suspect is still imprisoned on suspicion of (attempted) manslaughter."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

The TikTok Blackout Challenge warning signs parents need to look out for

The incredibly dangerous viral trend known as the “Blackout Challenge” continues to have tragic consequences on social media. While it's been around in some form online for the last 15 years, the trend grew in popularity in 2022 after children filmed themselves holding their breath until they fell unconscious due to a lack of oxygen before sharing the videos on social media.It has been blamed for several deaths and some parents sued TikTok over claims that the platform’s algorithm promotes videos of other people doing the challenge. The trend is also believed to have caused the brain injury which led...
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
msn.com

Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Indy100

Woman who texts deceased sister's old number gets ice-cold response from business

A woman was left shocked after she received a text back from her deceased sister’s old phone - but the text was anything but empathetic for her heartbreaking situation.TikTok user, Faith Sidman @faithsidman1) revealed she has been texting the number for two years after her sister’s death but had never received a response.Now, the cell phone number apparently belongs to a business, who demanded Sidkman to please stop texting them.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterSidkman posted a screenshot of the text exchange on the social media platform, captioning the post, “At least I got to see her...
Indy100

Arsonists attack immigration service, and accidentally set themselves on fire

A Californian business providing support with the US immigration process and income taxes was the victim of an arson attack earlier this month, with the two criminals responsible for the blaze accidentally setting themselves during the incident.Servicio de Inmigracion, in Bakersfield, shared footage of the destruction captured on a Ring camera on its Facebook page, writing in Spanish it “started the year a little bad” but “with the grace of God we will get ahead”.The business is now closed “until further notice”, while the company’s other site in the city continues to provide services to customers.In the video of the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Indy100

Man spends fortune just so his dogs could get married in a lavish ceremony

Two dogs have tied the knot in a lavish, over-the-top ceremony costing hundreds of pounds. The pooches' wedding took place in the Indian city of Aligarh over the weekend and mirrored everything any other usual human wedding would have, including food and entertainment. Viral footage has since circulated online, showing a crowd of relatives dancing before showing the owner holding the two dogs in what seems to be an exchange of vows. Speaking to the news outlet ANI, owner Makar Sankranti said: "On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organised the wedding. Desi Ghee food was served at the wedding,...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

BBL surgery texts leave guest room host apoplectic

A woman was left "shaking" after a small favour for a stranger spiralled into more and more ludicrous demands. It all started when a friend asked whether her sister-in-law could stay in her guest room during a Miami trip for cosmetic surgery.The Reddit poster (let's call her Laura) agreed – but the favours soon snowballed. The visitor, who had never even met Laura, started inundating her with "lift requests," asking for rides from the airport, then "a ride for [her] pre-op and then for [her] surgery day and a ride back that day, along with a ride to [her] only...
Indy100

98-year-old TikTok star goes viral for her views on the afterlife

An elderly TikTok star has gone viral after providing some comforting words on death and the afterlife.Nanny Faye, a great-grandmother from Texas (@nannyfayeandme) received over a million views on a video where she reassured one of her 219,000 followers that there is nothing to be worry about when we die."I’m scared of dying and can’t help it. Can you ask her if she is and how to help with that? She’s sweet!" the person asked.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter “Noooo! Why should I be scared? Honey, what’s there to be scared of," Nanny Faye told the user...
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

TikToker throws gender reveal party for boyfriend - but forgets he's colour-blind

In yet further evidence that gender reveal parties really should stop being a trend, an Essex mum-to-be decided to unveil the gender of her unborn child with a colourful confetti cannon – completely forgetting her boyfriend is colour-blind and can’t see the result.Jenna Cowan, 23, from Essex, shared the video of the big moment on TikTok earlier this month, and the upload has since been viewed more than 2.4 million times since.As the boyfriend sets off the confetti cannon to reveal pink strips of paper, text at the bottom of the video reads: “Not me forgetting my boyf is colour...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy