NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award
While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
Wichita Eagle
Damar in Locker Room; Attending Bills vs. Dolphins?
Damar Hamlin has every reason to be proud of what he’s contributing to his Buffalo Bills, who are now riding the emotional fuel provided by his recovery from his near-death recovery from a cardiac arrest. And is he can show up all smiles in the Orchard Park locker room...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton ‘Would be Happy’ to Work with QB Russell Wilson
As the Denver Broncos undergo a search for another head coach, many in local and national media have promulgated the trope that quarterback Russell Wilson is somehow a liability. The idea being that he was so bad in Year 1 with the Broncos that Wilson would scare off the elite head-coaching candidates in the 2023 hiring cycle.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn
The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, January 14. This comes with multiple coaches being considered for the position. However, with Glenn’s former playing style and current defensive mindset, he is a great candidate for what Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives
The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with Indy, Colts owner Jim Irsay says
Another year presents another opportunity for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday night that he concluded an interview with Bieniemy for the team’s vacant head coach job. The Colts fired Frank Reich in early November. If hired in Indianapolis, Bieniemy would reunite with Colts...
Wichita Eagle
This All-Andy Team celebrates a decade of Big Red success for the Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid is a playoff game or two (maybe three!) from completing 10 seasons as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. And although the final chapter of this decade remains unwritten and could substantially add to his ledger, we’re forging ahead with a fun little bye-week exercise:. Selecting...
Wichita Eagle
Mickey Loomis Confirms Dennis Allen to Return in 2023
Dennis Allen will be returning to coach the Saints in 2023, as general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed during Friday's press conference with the media. Earlier in the week in his end of the year presser, Dennis Allen expressed confidence in being back, as that was the indication that he was given.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Look to Stay Hot vs. Hawks: Where to Watch, Odds, Injury Reports
The Toronto Raptors will look to cap off their six-game homestand with a fourth straight victory Saturday evening against the Atlanta Hawks. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and 92-9 The Game will call...
Wichita Eagle
How Much Has Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Closed Gap On Giannis Antetokounmpo?
There is still a gap between Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is an NBA champion, two-time MVP and one of the league's top five players. What Adebayo has done this season is moved himself closer to joining the league's elite players. Adebayo and...
Wichita Eagle
Former Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard Set to Work Out with the Los Angeles Lakers
After a couple years out of the NBA, free agent center Meyers Leonard will try out for a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Leonard was suspended in 2021 after using an Anti-Semitic slur on a live Twitch stream while he was a member of the Miami Heat. Leonard played for the Heat from 2019-21.
