Glenwood Lutheran Church hosts program to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ever since the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., became a national holiday in 1986 — the law was passed in 1983 — we’ve marked it with speeches, marches, prayer breakfasts, and many more ways.

Glenwood Lutheran Church, 2545 Monroe St., Toledo, returns to celebrating Reverend King with other local Lutheran churches on Sunday with Together, We Can Be the Dream, a service that focuses on Mr. King’s faith and religious work.

“We’ll challenge ourselves, the participants, as believers and to be the inheritors of a crucial part of the dream,” said the Rev. Chris Hanley of Glenwood. Pastor Hanley said Glenwood had previously hosted a similar program, but it had been on hiatus for about 15 years.

“The people of Glenwood embody Jesus’ brotherly love by striving to be anti-racist and truly an inclusive church in the neighborhood,” Pastor Hanley said, “and the leaders of our church decided it was time to bring the service back.”

Reverend King was indeed a Southern Baptist minister before he was drawn to lead the civil rights movement in 1960, pastoring at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala., from 1954 until 1960, when he was approached to lead the Montgomery bus boycott.

In 1960, he became co-pastor with his father of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the church at which the younger Reverend King delivered his first sermon in 1947 and where he was ordained in 1948.

Because of his dedication to his calling, the local celebration will be like a church service. And as music is an essential piece to worship, music will be a big piece in the Glenwood celebration.

Toledo native Anthony Pattin , who spent 32 years in Montgomery, Ala., and then returned to his hometown, is the organist at First St. John Lutheran Church in Oregon. He is coordinating the music.

“It is unusual that the celebration, it is basically a worship service,” Pattin said. “So what I’ve decided to do is try to include in that service as much diversity as possible when it comes to music.”

Musicians include members of the Toledo Symphony, guitarist and folksinger M'lissa Prottengeier , the DCSC Ensemble, the Toledo Interfaith Mass Choir, and choirs from other Lutheran churches, including Glenwood, Memorial, Ascension, and Olivet.

In addition to the music, Gloria Dickerson, who was involved with segregation efforts in Mississippi during the 1960s, will be the speaker, and poet Ophelia Thompson will share her poetry.

The music begins with the members of the Toledo Symphony playing during the half-hour prelude beginning at 3:30 p.m. Pattin said the service will open with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Negro National Anthem.

“And you can’t have a service about Martin Luther King without mentioning or doing one of the freedom songs like ‘We Shall Overcome,’” Pattin said. “It is music that somehow reflects on Martin Luther King’s life and legacy or that features contributions of African-Americans to the field of music.”

Also on hand is a trio from Redeemer Lutheran Church, which features former Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson , now a state senator, on the piano.

“So it’s a big worship service with a lot of music,” Pattin said.

During his years in Montgomery, Pattin saw all those famous spots in the civil rights movement: Selma, the civil rights institute in Atlanta, the 16th Street Baptist Church where four little girls were killed in a bombing, and other places.

Pattin was a freshman at Scott High School when Reverend King came to Toledo on Sept. 22, 1967.

“At that time, all we knew as 13-year-olds, 14-year-olds, that he was somehow famous for something, and that sometimes riots broke out when he had been places to speak,” Pattin said. “History is being made in real time; we may not understand it until years later.”

Now he knows only too well.

