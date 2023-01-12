ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dear Evan Hansen' tickets go on sale Monday

By By Shayleigh Frank / The Blade
 3 days ago

Single tickets for the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen go on sale on Monday.

The Tony Award-winning show follows an anxious and depressed high school student who finds himself wrapped up in a lie. Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and with a book by Steven Levenson, the musical won Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Actor, and Best Featured Actress at the 71st annual Tony Awards in 2017.

Eight performances are slated between June 13-18 at the Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. The show is part of the 2022-2023 Broadway in Toledo presented by the American Theatre Guild.

Individual tickets are $49 to $84. Sales start at 10 a.m. Go to BroadwayInToledo.com or StranahanTheater.com , call 419-381-8851, or visit the venue box office.

