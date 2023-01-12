Weekend things to do (updated): Why Fort Lauderdale is hot, Lambos in West Palm Beach, a Buffalo Bills watch party (yes)

Thousands of people enjoy the Seaglass Ros? Experience on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach, Friday, January 21, 2022. The event features more than 30 ros?s, spirits, celebrity chefs, and music. Proceeds go towards driving out cancer in South Florida through AutoNation's DRV PNK initiative. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A decade ago, when Tortuga Music Festival first rolled ashore, the idea of putting crowds of people on the sand in Fort Lauderdale for an organized event that did not involve Blue Angels seemed revolutionary.

But Tortuga’s instant success at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park begat Riptide (now called Audacy Beach Festival), and the same stretch of beach soon will host Pride Fort Lauderdale’s inaugural Pride of the Americas festival. The three-day event, Feb. 10-12, will include a performance by pop icon Boy George. Visit PrideFortLauderdale.org .

Smaller gatherings, trading scale for an engaging if-you-know-you-know locals vibe, also make use of the unique environment on other sections of the beach. A third edition of the exuberant sand-in-your-toes wine party known as Seaglass: The Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience will return to the waterfront opposite the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Jan. 20-22. Visit SeaglassExperience.com .

Farther north, on the sand in front of the historic Bonnet House, a new event called Moonrise is set for Feb. 4. This inaugural “modern disco party” will include music (DJ Tony Zuccaro), cocktails (thanks Tito’s Vodka and Constellation Brands) and light bites under a full moon. Presented by the Moss Foundation, and organized by local movers and shakers Sara Shake, Chad Moss and Phil DeBiasi, the event is a benefit for nonprofit Handy Homes. Visit HandyInc.org/events .

Of course, no venue has had more of a consistent influence on the re-curation of the beach in Fort Lauderdale than Las Olas Oceanside Park, which in 2019 transformed the city’s most iconic intersection from tired plot of asphalt into a graceful embrace of nature and the sea.

This weekend the LOOP is the setting for the several of the more accessible events that conclude the Visit Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival, its popularity evidenced by sellouts of many of its dinners and gatherings this week. VFLFW events that you can still get into (at press time) are included below. For more information about the festival, which benefits Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, visit VLFoodWine.com .

(Note to self: Tickets to see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show April 28-30 just went on sale at FortLauderdaleAirShow.com .)

FRIDAY

Clown show: The annual Riverfront Circus returns to The Wharf Fort Lauderdale through Sunday with non-stop entertainment by a menagerie of clowns, mimes, magicians, dancers, stilt walkers, jugglers and acrobats. For those unnerved by clowns and/or mimes, daily drink specials include mules, mojitos and margaritas priced by the hour 4-7 p.m. Friday; $35 bottles of Côtes de Provence Rosé noon-4 p.m. Saturday; half-price mojito pitchers noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free . To RSVP a table, visit WharfFTL.com .

Fair warning: The South Florida Fair has set up at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach for its annual run, Friday through Jan. 29. Everything you need to know about navigating the rides, food and dinosaurs can be found here , thanks to Kari Barnett, the Sun Sentinel’s foremost racing pig handicapper. Admission costs $15 Monday-Friday, $20 Saturday and Sunday, with a $2 special every Tuesday (admission is free for ages 10 and younger). One-day unlimited-ride wristbands cost $30 (good Monday-Friday) and $45 (Saturday and Sunday). Beyond the obligatory Fried Snickers and dizzying rides, there is a lot of good entertainment to be found at the fair. Recommended performances by South Florida artists on the fair’s Coca Cola Stage include Morgan Minsk (captivating West Palm Beach singer-songwriter) at 1:30 p.m. Friday; Ricky Valido (Cuban country singer) at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20; and Elvis Presley tribute artist Matt Stone (raised in Wellington, and one of the best in the country at just 19) at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Visit SouthFloridaFair.com .

Friday concerts: For the record, Rebelution singer Eric Rachmany ’s acoustic show Friday night at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room is sold out. … Long-running Sublime tribute band Badfish plays an all-ages show at the Miami Beach Bandshell at 7:30 p.m. Friday (with openers Kash’d Out and The Kaleidoscope Kid). Tickets start at $20+ at MiamiBeachBandshell.com . … Barry Manilow brings a rare one-off series of seven shows across the Southeast to FLA Live Arena in Sunrise at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $14.75+ (what, is this 1974?) at Ticketmaster.com .

Ticket window: Platinum-selling vocalist Sam Smith will open the tour supporting imminent album “ Gloria ” on July 25 at FTX Arena in MIami , with tickets scheduled to go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday at SamSmithWorld.com . … Tickets (starting at $155+) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via MyHRL.com for Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on March 12. ... Grammy-winning country singer Darius Rucker will perform at Hard Rock Live on March 19, with tickets (starting at $60+) on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at MyHRL.com .

SATURDAY

Feelin’ churro? With the new year, Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar (located in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Plantation Walk and South Miami ) has tweaked its happy hour and weekly menus. Catching my attention first was the brunch offering Chicken & Churros , a plank of crispy fried chicken on a large churro waffle, Mike’s Hot Honey and tequila-infused maple syrup ($18). I love multiculturalism. Brunch at Tacocraft is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit Tacocraft.com .

Blasts from the past: Revolution Live in downtown Fort Lauderdale has filled its weekends this month with high-profile tribute bands , beginning Saturday with American Idiots (Green Day), Subliminal Doubt (Gwen Stefani and No Doubt) and Time Bombed (Rancid). Also on their way: The Pantera Experience with In a Nutshell (Alice in Chains) on Jan. 27, and on Jan. 28 Ordinary Boys , the tribute to The Smiths and Morrissey, joined by the Cure tribute Lovesong . Good times … Doors for these all-ages shows open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15+. Visit JoinTheRevolution.net .

’Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ brunch: Just when you think South Florida has run out of ideas comes the Selena Drag Brunch on Saturday at the Dania Improv in Dania Beach . Featuring Lips showstopper Crystal Ross LePaige and special guests, this song-and-dance tribute to the Latin music icon ( audience costumes encouraged ) has performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets cost $18 (yes, there’s two-drink minimum). Visit DaniaImprov.com .

Saturday night live: Who could have predicted that when the Mavericks leapt from the Miami punk scene in the late ‘80s that their expansive brand of country-fringed rock would remain so vital and fun more than 30 years later? The band — Raul Malo, Paul Deakin, Jerry Dale McFadden and Eddie Perez — performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale . Not many tickets left (starting at $65+) at Ticketmaster.com .

SUNDAY

Central park: Beginning at noon, Picnic in the Park is a family-friendly VFLFW throwdown (BYO blanket/chairs), with curated food trucks, live entertainment, art vendors and culinary demonstrations (all ages), with a cocktail bar for adult kids. It’s free , but with a suggested donation of a new, unwrapped toy that will go to patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital . … Nearby, beginning at 12:30 p.m. the LOOP will host The Perfect Pair , a wine-and-food pairing session led by certified sommelier Laura Winter Falk . Tickets cost $20+ at VLFoodWine.com .

Sake brunch: Also falling under the VFLFW umbrella but off the beach, Temple Street Eatery’s Chino Latino Brunch is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the popular downtown eatery. Chefs Alex Kuk and Diego Ng will serve five courses inspired by their distinctive fusion of influences paired with a selection of sake cocktails and beers . Tickets cost $99+ at VLFoodWine.com .

Dolphins vs. Bills: The NFL playoffs start this weekend, with the Miami Dolphins going north to play the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday, when bars all over South Florida will welcome hordes of Fins fans. (Suggested reading: Sun Sentinel Dolphins expert Chris Perkins .) But it may shock you to know that not everyone in South Florida is a Dolphins fan, and that the Bills have become a sentimental choice for a lot of unaffiliated folks after the Damar Hamlin saga. We understand. And we have to admit that their fans are a pretty likable tribe — even when local fan club Bills Backers Miami do overrun the Elbo Room every year — so if you’re looking to watch the game with them, you’ll find official gatherings at Booze Garden in Fort Lauderdale and Catch Wynwood . Information: Instagram.com/billsbackersmiami .

‘90s brunch: Energetic beer-forward restaurant and music venue Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton brings back its ‘90s Brunch & Bingo party, with DJ Gio Black spinning favorite pop, rock hip-hop and R&B songs for the brunch crowd beginning at noon. At 1 p.m. there will be bingo, with prizes for winners in each of four rounds. Check the menu and reservations at CrazyUncleMikes.com .

Auto magic: The culmination of a series of mostly VIP events across Palm Beach County, SuperCar Week will conclude on Sunday with a public display of some of the most distinctive cars in the world in a mile-long exhibition along South Flagler Drive on the West Palm Beach Waterfront. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes displays of Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Bugatti, Pagani, Aston Martin, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lotus and other vehicles. Admission is free , with VIP accommodations also available. Visit SuperCarweek.com .

Classic cars: If your taste in motor vehicles runs toward the nostalgic, the 11th annual Cool Wheels Car Show will bring more than 1,000 antique roadsters, hot rods and muscle cars to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The event is a fundraiser for the Youth Automotive Training Center , created nearly 40 years ago by influential South Florida car dealer Jim Moran to help at-risk young people. Admission is free for spectators; Quiet Waters Park charges $1.50 per person for entry at the gate. Visit YATC.org .

MONDAY

Monday brunch: Many local restaurants will welcome those off for MLK Day on Monday with brunch, so check to see what your favorite is doing. At the Foxy Brown in downtown Fort Lauderdale , the Monday brunch specials, served from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will include Lobster Frittata (with garlic butter, leeks and tarragon hollandaise; $21) and Smoked Salmon Benedict (served over potato latkes with pickled red onion, hollandaise and Everything But the Bagel seasoning; $21). The drink menu will feature the Tipsy Flamingo Rosé Cocktail (with pineapple and Amarena cherry; $12). Visit Facebook.com/thefoxybrown .

MLK in harmony: The nonprofit Miami Jazz Cooperative hosts A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. at 8 p.m. Monday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami (7701 SW 76th Ave., about 3.5 miles southwest of the University of Miami). The evening of essays, poetry and music will feature a who’s-who lineup of local performers from across the spectrum of jazz, among them Nicole Henry, Maryel Epps, Jesse Jones Jr., Wendy Pedersen, Leesa Richards, Jean Caze, Eddy Balzola, John Yarling and Nicole Yarling . Tickets cost $20+ for general admission, $30+ for reserved seats. Visit MiamiJazz.org .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell .