Oklahoma State

Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember executed

By Erin Christy
 6 days ago
The State of Oklahoma executed convicted murderer Scott Eizember on Thursday morning.

Eizember was sentenced to death following a widespread manhunt and crime spree and manhunt. He died by lethal injection at 10:15 a.m.

In October 2003, Eizember headed to Depew where he believed his ex-girlfriend, Kathy Biggs, was hiding from him at her mother’s house. He broke into the neighbor’s home to watch for her, but a confrontation ensued and A.J. and Patsy Cantrell were shot and killed. Eizember then beat his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Carla Wright, and shot and wounded her grandson, 16-year-old Tyler Montgomery, before leaving the scene.

For weeks, law enforcement staked out in some Creek County woods where they believed Eizember was hiding. News crews detailed the hunt for him on a daily basis. Eventually, he told authorities he had been hiding in those woods but escaped to a church food pantry in Depew. He ate, hid there and watched TV for 37 days.

In recent days Eizember's execution witnesses were under scrutiny after the Oklahoma Department of Corrections initially denied his religious adviser from the room during his execution, but they later reversed that decision to prevent the execution from being delayed by a federal lawsuit.

2 News Oklahoma's Erin Christy is in McAlester for the execution and will have coverage on 2 News Oklahoma throughout the day.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a statement following the execution:

“It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family."

Comments / 2

Tim
6d ago

good, tax payers have fed and housed him for 20 plus years. I bet his victims family wishes they had those 20 years with their family members they lost

Reply
6
Tulsa, OK
