Read full article on original website
Related
connecticutexplorer.com
The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023
If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony
Mubarak Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase in 2020 from Norwalk to West Haven, where a state trooper, who was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, shot the teen to death.
Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission
Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID on Friday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, […]
Eyewitness News
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
Big prizes still won in Connecticut despite out-of-state jackpot Mega Millions win
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — While no one in Connecticut won the Mega Millions jackpot in Friday's drawing, some local players still won big. Two Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut matched four balls and the Mega ball, which garners a $10,000 prize. One ticket included the Megaplier, so that ticket wins $20,000.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
New bill would require Connecticut job ads to include salary range
A new bill would require Connecticut employment postings to include a salary range.
I live in Connecticut and got an eviction notice from my landlord. Now what?
If your landlord files an official eviction case against you, you’ll get a summons to court. Here's what that process looks like.
Eyewitness News
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in CT
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate
The Connecticut legislature will consider whether to officially exonerate the state’s witch trial victims during the 2023 session. On Thursday, Sen. Saud Anwar introduced a joint senate resolution to the newly convened general assembly. The text of the resolution reads: “That the General Assembly recognizes that residents of colonial Connecticut were falsely accused of practicing […] The post Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
fishersisland.net
Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says
CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
wiltonbulletin.com
SAT data shows where CT high school students applied to college in 2022
As current high school seniors in Connecticut and the U.S. anxiously await university decisions, College Board has released its data on where the high school class of 2022 sent its SAT scores. The College Board releases annual state breakdowns of SAT performance that also analyze which universities students send their...
Community college students concerned over tuition costs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the cost of attending state universities continues to rise, community college students in Connecticut worry that they are next even though there isn’t a proposal to raise tuition. Students rallied in Hartford Wednesday, saying they’d hurt from a tuition hike. “Please don’t hurt us by not allowing us to serve […]
Fairfield bank robbery suspect expected to appear in court today
They say the suspect is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history including nearly 50 previous arrests on burglary, larceny, and drug charges.
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 14-16
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a colder weekend weather-wise but there are still plenty of things you, friends, and family can do across Connecticut for some fun!. Go on a relaxing 30-minute Goat Stroll at Lyman Orchards! Roam around and let your goat feast on the forage. The event includes one complimentary bag of goat treats per guest. After your stroll, you can show your event confirmation to warm up and receive a free apple cider donut in the Apple Barrel Market. The event is $17 a person and runs from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Learn more about the event here.
News 12
Connecticut lottery player among three people across the US to win $3M Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday's drawing
A Connecticut lottery player is $3 million richer after matching winning numbers sold on a Mega Millions ticket in Granbury. The player is just one of three people in the country who won $3 million. A ticketholder in New York and Florida also won the same prize. Lottery officials say...
Lamont outlines long-term plans to curb energy costs
On Wednesday, Gov. Lamont outlined both a short and long-term plan to lower energy costs within the state, relying on both state and federal funding. The post Lamont outlines long-term plans to curb energy costs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Comments / 5