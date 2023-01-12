ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

connecticutexplorer.com

The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023

If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission

Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID on Friday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut

Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate

The Connecticut legislature will consider whether to officially exonerate the state’s witch trial victims during the 2023 session.  On Thursday, Sen. Saud Anwar introduced a joint senate resolution to the newly convened general assembly. The text of the resolution reads: “That the General Assembly recognizes that residents of colonial Connecticut were falsely accused of practicing […] The post Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fishersisland.net

Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says

CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

SAT data shows where CT high school students applied to college in 2022

As current high school seniors in Connecticut and the U.S. anxiously await university decisions, College Board has released its data on where the high school class of 2022 sent its SAT scores. The College Board releases annual state breakdowns of SAT performance that also analyze which universities students send their...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Community college students concerned over tuition costs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the cost of attending state universities continues to rise, community college students in Connecticut worry that they are next even though there isn’t a proposal to raise tuition. Students rallied in Hartford Wednesday, saying they’d hurt from a tuition hike. “Please don’t hurt us by not allowing us to serve […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 14-16

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a colder weekend weather-wise but there are still plenty of things you, friends, and family can do across Connecticut for some fun!. Go on a relaxing 30-minute Goat Stroll at Lyman Orchards! Roam around and let your goat feast on the forage. The event includes one complimentary bag of goat treats per guest. After your stroll, you can show your event confirmation to warm up and receive a free apple cider donut in the Apple Barrel Market. The event is $17 a person and runs from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Learn more about the event here.
CONNECTICUT STATE

