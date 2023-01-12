Read full article on original website
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Platform With Appointment Scheduling Capabilities from Qudini
New Solution for Contact Centers, Stores and Branches to Drive Elevated Holistic Customer Experiences. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced the expansion of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions, to help brands increase profitability and productivity while driving customer loyalty. Qudini is privately held and is based in the U.K. with approximately 20 employees.
NashTech Makes Strategic Acquisition of North American Cloud and Data Solutions Provider, Knoldus
NashTech, the global technology solutions business of Nash Squared, has acquired Knoldus as part of its strategic expansion in North America. Knoldus is a technology advisory and solutions company with over 300 employees based in Canada, the US, Singapore and two development centres in India. It has a strong reputation across Fortune 500 clients for delivering leading–edge digital solutions around data, cloud and machine learning, as well high-performance real-time data systems.
The Great Retail Race: New Research Reveals Expanding Disconnect Between Customer and Retailer Perceptions
With “rewarding loyalty” the top priority for consumers but not for retailers in 2023, new research from Emarsys solidifies the value of omnichannel in connecting with customers. Retailers and consumers are not aligned when it comes to preferences across the board – on everything from areas of improvement...
Retail Loss Prevention Leader ThinkLP Joins ASG to Accelerate Growth
ThinkLP (the “Company”), a leading provider of loss prevention and safety case, audit, and analytics management software, announced that it will join Alpine Software Group (ASG), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies. Today’s announcement marks ASG’s 50th software acquisition. Since 2016,...
Swiftly Systems, Inc. Digitally Enables 15,000 SMBs to Compete with E-Commerce and Retail Giants
Swiftly’s industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores. Swiftly, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to...
B2B Best Practices for B2B Sales Account Executives
Let’s start by defining who is a sales account executive. This is one of the key roles for enterprises that want to create profit-building long-term customer relationships. Their chief responsibility is to nurture client relationships and offer a stunning end-to-end customer experience. A sales account executive supports and supervises current client accounts. In addition, they are also expected to sort out the administration and creative staff, contribute to endorsement campaigns and ascertain campaigns are completed within due budget and time.
DemandTec by Acoustic Selects Logic as Preferred Partner for Global Customer Base
Logic to deliver implementation and change management services to support retail profitability globally. DemandTec by Acoustic; a pioneering leader in retail pricing, promotions, and markdown technology; today announced a preferred partnership with Logic, the world’s leading consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, to deliver implementation and change management services to DemandTec’s global customer base. With this partnership, DemandTec customers have access to Logic’s experienced retail technology consultants, proven methodologies, and technology accelerators. Together they deliver critical tools and strategic advice to help retailers not only implement technology solutions effectively but also address supply chain disruption, rising customer expectations, economic concerns, and a host of other challenges retailers face today.
Tech Mahindra Establishes a Google Cloud Delivery Center in Guadalajara, Mexico
The new delivery center will empower customers across the Americas to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with Google Cloud. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, announced the establishment of its delivery center for Google Cloud in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center will be dedicated to Google Cloud-centric solutions that enable customers to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native and Open-Source technologies.
INFORM Announces Justin Newell as Chief Executive Officer, INFORM North America
Newell will focus on the development of North American business within key focus areas. INFORM, a global software provider for AI driven Digital Decision-Making optimizing business operations, headquartered in Aachen, Germany, announced the promotion of Justin Newell to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), INFORM North America. He succeeds INFORM North America founder and Chairman, Adrian Weiler, who will continue in his role as ongoing advisor to the CEOs across all INFORM Group entities, as well as serving as a representative of the organization in leading industry associations and conferences. In addition to his new role as CEO of INFORM North America, Newell will retain his role as Chief Operating Officer, which he has held since January 2019, and as CEO emphasize profitable growth of INFORM’s business in North America by delivering INFORM’s Hybrid AI-based decision-making technologies.
Automat-IT Announces Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services in Europe and Israel
Automat-IT announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), benefiting customers in Europe and Israel with cutting edge digital services. Automat-IT CEO, Ziv Kashtan, says the agreement will make it easier for customers to design and run digital services – from needs assessment through to moving...
Israeli Tech Startup, Shopper AI, to Announce International Expansion at 2023 National Retail Federation
Shopper AI, an Israel-based tech company specializing in shopper behavior recognition, will announce its international expansion and cutting-edge, in-store insights technology, during the National Retail Federation’s 2023 “Retail’s Big Show,” January 15-17 in New York City. Shopper AI Co-Founder and CEO Lanor Daniel, who established the...
Customer Onboarding Is Gaining Momentum as an Independent Function: 2023 Rocketlane Survey
The customer onboarding software vendor surveyed over 300 onboarding professionals to understand their challenges, goals, and trends they foresee in 2023. Collaborative customer onboarding platform Rocketlane released “The State of Customer Onboarding 2023,” a report based on a survey of customer onboarding professionals from companies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Clari, Front, etc. The report reveals the top challenges for onboarding and implementation teams, and challenges in the onboarding process, such as the reliance on multiple tools, customer accountability, and project visibility. The report also highlights the reasons behind the various challenges and offers best practices to achieve the goals outlined in it.
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon’s current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Nedap. the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon as their new provider for the deployment of Nedap iD Cloud, which will enhance its omni-guest experience across its 600+ stores globally by optimizing product availability.
Brain Corp Partners with Google Cloud to Introduce ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, an Analytics Solution for Retailers
Utilizing Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision platform, Brain Corp will now offer an end-to-end, in-store shelf analytics solution at scale for retailers. Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, announced, in partnership with Google Cloud, the launch of ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, a new and proprietary solution able to deliver next generation in-store inventory analytics to retailers. Brain Corp, which already powers the largest global fleet of autonomous robots in public spaces and the world’s largest fleet of robotic inventory scanners, will now offer retail customers a true end-to-end solution for analyzing the inventory data collected by its BrainOS® powered inventory scanning robots.
Teleperformance Named Frost & Sullivan 2023 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year
Company lauded for continuous innovation, scale and scope of services, financial health, ESG commitment, security, advanced technology and digital solutions. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services announced it has been recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Company of the Year for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) customer experience outsourcing services industry. The award is based on a fully independent and comprehensive evaluation of the top customer experience outsourcing providers serving the APAC region across its 11 main delivery markets.
Astera Data Stack Emerged as a Winner in Big Innovation Awards 2023
Astera is pleased to announce that Astera Data Stack has won the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by Business Intelligence. The unified, code-free data management platform was recognized as an innovative product because of its cost and time savings impact. The platform’s code-free interface saves developers time by eliminating the need to write complicated SQL scripts to create data processes.
Coho AI Secures $8.5M Seed Funding to Accelerate SaaS Companies Growth by Seizing the Potential of Product Usage Data
After selling Anobit to Apple, Ariel Maislos partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to address the need to accelerate growth for SaaS companies, building a product-led revenue platform for sales, customer success, and product teams for revenue optimization. Fueled by Eight Roads and TechAviv, Coho AI helps companies utilize data to induce PLG practices for GTM and product teams.
Acosta’s 2023 Predictions Highlight Opportunities, Challenges for Brands and Retailers
Combination of Economic, Social and Cultural Influences Shaping Consumer Mindset and Purchase Decisions. Acosta, a trusted national sales and marketing services provider recognized for its rich shopper insights, has announced its 2023 predictions, identifying several opportunities and challenges for brands and retailers as they navigate a dynamic and uncertain consumer marketplace.
Chargebee Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022
Leading recurring revenue management platform recognized for innovative customer retention capabilities and ease-of-use Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022). The...
