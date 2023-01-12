Arkansas gymnastics starts its home slate this weekend with a top-20 match-up as the No. 16 Razorbacks take on the No. 8 Crimson Tide at Barnhill Arena. Both the Tide and Hogs are coming off season-opening wins, Alabama over Michigan State and Arkansas over Nebraska. The two teams have met 52 times dating back to 2003, and Alabama holds a 46-5-1 edge in the series. Three of the five victories for Arkansas have come in Fayetteville, including the team’s last in 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO