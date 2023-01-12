Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Vanderbilt Run Too Much for Razorbacks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt used a 20-3 run midway through the second half, including a 12-0 spurt, to take a 97-84 victory from #15/16 Arkansas Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt led by as many as 14 (73-59) with 7:43 left. The Razorback worked their deficit to seven (78-71)...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Seniors Led the Way to a Hogs Win
Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving won 13 events as a team on Saturday afternoon to score a victory over Little Rock in the Razorback’s first meet of 2023. Razorback divers Regan Caufield, Gaby Bortnick, and Malea Martinez all scored personal-bests in one-meter and three-meter dive events, while grad students Kobie Melton, Alessia Feraguti, and Andrea Sansores all won multiple swimming events.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Britton Wilson breaks 600m collegiate record at Arkansas Invite
FAYETTEVILLE – Razorback Britton Wilson opened the indoor track season with a collegiate record as runner-up in the 600m on Friday evening during the Arkansas Invitational held at the Randal Tyson Track Center. Wilson posted a time of 1:25.16 over the distance, breaking the previous collegiate record of 1:25.80...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks speed on display at Arkansas Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE – Speed was on display with new Razorbacks during the Arkansas Invitational as a trio of sprinters set all-time top five marks in the 300m and 600m. In the mile, a sub-4-minute time was the award for Lexington Hilton in register a victory. Over 300m, the Razorback pair...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/13: Blink And They're Gone
Good morning. It’s finally here! Part one of the HogsPlus.com documentary celebrating 100 years of Arkansas men’s basketball is officially available on-demand for Hogs+ members. What else is steeping in today’s Brew?. Jay Bilas’ first time at BWA. Season ticket renewals are live!. And much, much...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Host Tide in Home Opener
Arkansas gymnastics starts its home slate this weekend with a top-20 match-up as the No. 16 Razorbacks take on the No. 8 Crimson Tide at Barnhill Arena. Both the Tide and Hogs are coming off season-opening wins, Alabama over Michigan State and Arkansas over Nebraska. The two teams have met 52 times dating back to 2003, and Alabama holds a 46-5-1 edge in the series. Three of the five victories for Arkansas have come in Fayetteville, including the team’s last in 2017.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Invitational opens indoor season for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE – A new season starts this Friday with the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center, and the Arkansas squad will feature plenty of new faces making their Razorback debut. A live stream of the meet will start at 1 p.m. on SEC Network + (link) while...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Three Razorbacks in the Top 5 at Latin America Amateur
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – All four Razorbacks at the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship will be playing the weekend and three of those are among the top five after 36 holes. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira is second at -9 and one stroke back and Julian Perico is third...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Kickoff Spring in San Diego
SAN DIEGO – The Arkansas men’s tennis team will open the spring season with two dual matches against San Diego State and UC San Diego on Friday, January 13. The Razorbacks will face the Aztecs at 12 p.m. CT at La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club then take on the Tritons at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Northview Tennis Courts.
Comments / 0