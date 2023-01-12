Read full article on original website
Astera Data Stack Emerged as a Winner in Big Innovation Awards 2023
Astera is pleased to announce that Astera Data Stack has won the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by Business Intelligence. The unified, code-free data management platform was recognized as an innovative product because of its cost and time savings impact. The platform’s code-free interface saves developers time by eliminating the need to write complicated SQL scripts to create data processes.
New Salesforce for Retail Innovations Help Personalize Every Shopping Moment
-Casey’s and Duluth Trading Co. are using Salesforce to connect to their customers in a whole new way. -New research shows 65% of consumers will remain loyal to companies if they offer more personalized experiences. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced a series of new innovations to help...
INFORM Announces Justin Newell as Chief Executive Officer, INFORM North America
Newell will focus on the development of North American business within key focus areas. INFORM, a global software provider for AI driven Digital Decision-Making optimizing business operations, headquartered in Aachen, Germany, announced the promotion of Justin Newell to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), INFORM North America. He succeeds INFORM North America founder and Chairman, Adrian Weiler, who will continue in his role as ongoing advisor to the CEOs across all INFORM Group entities, as well as serving as a representative of the organization in leading industry associations and conferences. In addition to his new role as CEO of INFORM North America, Newell will retain his role as Chief Operating Officer, which he has held since January 2019, and as CEO emphasize profitable growth of INFORM’s business in North America by delivering INFORM’s Hybrid AI-based decision-making technologies.
B2B Best Practices for B2B Sales Account Executives
Let’s start by defining who is a sales account executive. This is one of the key roles for enterprises that want to create profit-building long-term customer relationships. Their chief responsibility is to nurture client relationships and offer a stunning end-to-end customer experience. A sales account executive supports and supervises current client accounts. In addition, they are also expected to sort out the administration and creative staff, contribute to endorsement campaigns and ascertain campaigns are completed within due budget and time.
Customer Success Leader Totango Names Alistair Rennie as CEO
-Former IBM Analytics GM brings long track record of growing enterprise technology businesses. -Company also appoints SaaS industry expert Vinod Hariharan as Chief Financial Officer. Totango, Inc., the industry’s only composable customer success platform that helps companies drive immediate value, announced the appointment of Alistair Rennie, former IBM Analytics GM,...
NashTech Makes Strategic Acquisition of North American Cloud and Data Solutions Provider, Knoldus
NashTech, the global technology solutions business of Nash Squared, has acquired Knoldus as part of its strategic expansion in North America. Knoldus is a technology advisory and solutions company with over 300 employees based in Canada, the US, Singapore and two development centres in India. It has a strong reputation across Fortune 500 clients for delivering leading–edge digital solutions around data, cloud and machine learning, as well high-performance real-time data systems.
DemandTec by Acoustic Selects Logic as Preferred Partner for Global Customer Base
Logic to deliver implementation and change management services to support retail profitability globally. DemandTec by Acoustic; a pioneering leader in retail pricing, promotions, and markdown technology; today announced a preferred partnership with Logic, the world’s leading consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, to deliver implementation and change management services to DemandTec’s global customer base. With this partnership, DemandTec customers have access to Logic’s experienced retail technology consultants, proven methodologies, and technology accelerators. Together they deliver critical tools and strategic advice to help retailers not only implement technology solutions effectively but also address supply chain disruption, rising customer expectations, economic concerns, and a host of other challenges retailers face today.
Brain Corp Partners with Google Cloud to Introduce ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, an Analytics Solution for Retailers
Utilizing Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Vision platform, Brain Corp will now offer an end-to-end, in-store shelf analytics solution at scale for retailers. Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, announced, in partnership with Google Cloud, the launch of ‘BrainOS Inventory Insights’, a new and proprietary solution able to deliver next generation in-store inventory analytics to retailers. Brain Corp, which already powers the largest global fleet of autonomous robots in public spaces and the world’s largest fleet of robotic inventory scanners, will now offer retail customers a true end-to-end solution for analyzing the inventory data collected by its BrainOS® powered inventory scanning robots.
SymphonyAI Appoints Paul Luongo as Chief Legal Officer
Silicon Valley expert completes executive team as the enterprise AI company continues rapid growth across vertical sectors. SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today that Paul Luongo has joined the company as chief legal officer. Luongo will lead commercial contracting, intellectual property, privacy, employment...
Teleperformance Named Frost & Sullivan 2023 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year
Company lauded for continuous innovation, scale and scope of services, financial health, ESG commitment, security, advanced technology and digital solutions. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services announced it has been recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Company of the Year for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) customer experience outsourcing services industry. The award is based on a fully independent and comprehensive evaluation of the top customer experience outsourcing providers serving the APAC region across its 11 main delivery markets.
Customer Onboarding Is Gaining Momentum as an Independent Function: 2023 Rocketlane Survey
The customer onboarding software vendor surveyed over 300 onboarding professionals to understand their challenges, goals, and trends they foresee in 2023. Collaborative customer onboarding platform Rocketlane released “The State of Customer Onboarding 2023,” a report based on a survey of customer onboarding professionals from companies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Clari, Front, etc. The report reveals the top challenges for onboarding and implementation teams, and challenges in the onboarding process, such as the reliance on multiple tools, customer accountability, and project visibility. The report also highlights the reasons behind the various challenges and offers best practices to achieve the goals outlined in it.
Chili Piper Announces Premier Partnership with Adobe to Optimize Lead Conversion and Sales Pipeline
Joint Integration Will Tap into the Adobe Marketo Engage Ecosystem to Scale Customer Conversion Rates and Increase Sales Opportunities. Chili Piper, the leading inbound conversion platform for revenue teams, today announced its new Premier Partner status within the Adobe Exchange Program. The partnership ensures the integration of Chili Piper’s technology into the final step of Adobe Marketo Engage’s buyer journey to more efficiently convert a lead into a sales opportunity. Chili Piper’s integration is projected to raise sales conversion rates by at least 50 percent for Adobe and Chili Piper’s mutual customers.
