Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Tech Mahindra Establishes a Google Cloud Delivery Center in Guadalajara, Mexico
The new delivery center will empower customers across the Americas to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with Google Cloud. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, announced the establishment of its delivery center for Google Cloud in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center will be dedicated to Google Cloud-centric solutions that enable customers to modernize infrastructure and manage workloads with differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native and Open-Source technologies.
salestechstar.com
Astera Data Stack Emerged as a Winner in Big Innovation Awards 2023
Astera is pleased to announce that Astera Data Stack has won the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by Business Intelligence. The unified, code-free data management platform was recognized as an innovative product because of its cost and time savings impact. The platform’s code-free interface saves developers time by eliminating the need to write complicated SQL scripts to create data processes.
salestechstar.com
NashTech Makes Strategic Acquisition of North American Cloud and Data Solutions Provider, Knoldus
NashTech, the global technology solutions business of Nash Squared, has acquired Knoldus as part of its strategic expansion in North America. Knoldus is a technology advisory and solutions company with over 300 employees based in Canada, the US, Singapore and two development centres in India. It has a strong reputation across Fortune 500 clients for delivering leading–edge digital solutions around data, cloud and machine learning, as well high-performance real-time data systems.
salestechstar.com
Built In Honors One Six Solutions in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards
One Six Solutions Earns Chicago Best Startups to Work For on Built In’s Best Places to Work List. Built In announced that One Six Solutions was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, One Six Solutions earned a place on Chicago Best Startups to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.
salestechstar.com
New Salesforce for Retail Innovations Help Personalize Every Shopping Moment
-Casey’s and Duluth Trading Co. are using Salesforce to connect to their customers in a whole new way. -New research shows 65% of consumers will remain loyal to companies if they offer more personalized experiences. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced a series of new innovations to help...
salestechstar.com
Automat-IT Announces Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services in Europe and Israel
Automat-IT announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), benefiting customers in Europe and Israel with cutting edge digital services. Automat-IT CEO, Ziv Kashtan, says the agreement will make it easier for customers to design and run digital services – from needs assessment through to moving...
salestechstar.com
DemandTec by Acoustic Selects Logic as Preferred Partner for Global Customer Base
Logic to deliver implementation and change management services to support retail profitability globally. DemandTec by Acoustic; a pioneering leader in retail pricing, promotions, and markdown technology; today announced a preferred partnership with Logic, the world’s leading consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, to deliver implementation and change management services to DemandTec’s global customer base. With this partnership, DemandTec customers have access to Logic’s experienced retail technology consultants, proven methodologies, and technology accelerators. Together they deliver critical tools and strategic advice to help retailers not only implement technology solutions effectively but also address supply chain disruption, rising customer expectations, economic concerns, and a host of other challenges retailers face today.
salestechstar.com
Customer Success Leader Totango Names Alistair Rennie as CEO
-Former IBM Analytics GM brings long track record of growing enterprise technology businesses. -Company also appoints SaaS industry expert Vinod Hariharan as Chief Financial Officer. Totango, Inc., the industry’s only composable customer success platform that helps companies drive immediate value, announced the appointment of Alistair Rennie, former IBM Analytics GM,...
salestechstar.com
B2B Best Practices for B2B Sales Account Executives
Let’s start by defining who is a sales account executive. This is one of the key roles for enterprises that want to create profit-building long-term customer relationships. Their chief responsibility is to nurture client relationships and offer a stunning end-to-end customer experience. A sales account executive supports and supervises current client accounts. In addition, they are also expected to sort out the administration and creative staff, contribute to endorsement campaigns and ascertain campaigns are completed within due budget and time.
salestechstar.com
Verint Expands Customer Engagement Platform With Appointment Scheduling Capabilities from Qudini
New Solution for Contact Centers, Stores and Branches to Drive Elevated Holistic Customer Experiences. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced the expansion of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform with technology acquired from Qudini, a provider of appointment scheduling solutions, to help brands increase profitability and productivity while driving customer loyalty. Qudini is privately held and is based in the U.K. with approximately 20 employees.
salestechstar.com
Swiftly Systems, Inc. Digitally Enables 15,000 SMBs to Compete with E-Commerce and Retail Giants
Swiftly’s industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores. Swiftly, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to...
salestechstar.com
SCANOSS Announces Vulnerability Checking for SBOMs as a Free Service
SCANOSS has made a massive data contribution to the open source community that will allow anyone to check their software bill of materials (SBOM) against known vulnerabilities, freely, securely and anonymously. SCANOSS, a leading provider of software composition analysis (SCA) and Open Source Intelligence, has announced the release of CPE...
salestechstar.com
Customer Onboarding Is Gaining Momentum as an Independent Function: 2023 Rocketlane Survey
The customer onboarding software vendor surveyed over 300 onboarding professionals to understand their challenges, goals, and trends they foresee in 2023. Collaborative customer onboarding platform Rocketlane released “The State of Customer Onboarding 2023,” a report based on a survey of customer onboarding professionals from companies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Clari, Front, etc. The report reveals the top challenges for onboarding and implementation teams, and challenges in the onboarding process, such as the reliance on multiple tools, customer accountability, and project visibility. The report also highlights the reasons behind the various challenges and offers best practices to achieve the goals outlined in it.
salestechstar.com
Coho AI Secures $8.5M Seed Funding to Accelerate SaaS Companies Growth by Seizing the Potential of Product Usage Data
After selling Anobit to Apple, Ariel Maislos partnered with Itamar Falcon and Michael Ehrlich to address the need to accelerate growth for SaaS companies, building a product-led revenue platform for sales, customer success, and product teams for revenue optimization. Fueled by Eight Roads and TechAviv, Coho AI helps companies utilize data to induce PLG practices for GTM and product teams.
salestechstar.com
Crisp Partners With Databricks to Provide a Live Feed of Retailer Point-Of-Sale and Distributor Data to Improve Supply Chain Visibility
CPG brands can now access the latest data to avoid out-of-stocks and prevent waste. Crisp, an innovative retail data collaboration platform, has announced a new partnership and integration with Databricks, the lakehouse company, to expand retail data access and analytical capabilities. With this partnership, joint customers can access the latest retailer point-of-sale and supply chain data directly from their lakehouse utilizing the Delta Sharing feature to improve supply chain forecasting, prevent out-of-stocks (OOS), and expand distribution across retailers.
salestechstar.com
Chargebee Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022
Leading recurring revenue management platform recognized for innovative customer retention capabilities and ease-of-use Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022). The...
salestechstar.com
Teleperformance Named Frost & Sullivan 2023 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year
Company lauded for continuous innovation, scale and scope of services, financial health, ESG commitment, security, advanced technology and digital solutions. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services announced it has been recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Company of the Year for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) customer experience outsourcing services industry. The award is based on a fully independent and comprehensive evaluation of the top customer experience outsourcing providers serving the APAC region across its 11 main delivery markets.
salestechstar.com
Chili Piper Announces Premier Partnership with Adobe to Optimize Lead Conversion and Sales Pipeline
Joint Integration Will Tap into the Adobe Marketo Engage Ecosystem to Scale Customer Conversion Rates and Increase Sales Opportunities. Chili Piper, the leading inbound conversion platform for revenue teams, today announced its new Premier Partner status within the Adobe Exchange Program. The partnership ensures the integration of Chili Piper’s technology into the final step of Adobe Marketo Engage’s buyer journey to more efficiently convert a lead into a sales opportunity. Chili Piper’s integration is projected to raise sales conversion rates by at least 50 percent for Adobe and Chili Piper’s mutual customers.
salestechstar.com
Acosta’s 2023 Predictions Highlight Opportunities, Challenges for Brands and Retailers
Combination of Economic, Social and Cultural Influences Shaping Consumer Mindset and Purchase Decisions. Acosta, a trusted national sales and marketing services provider recognized for its rich shopper insights, has announced its 2023 predictions, identifying several opportunities and challenges for brands and retailers as they navigate a dynamic and uncertain consumer marketplace.
salestechstar.com
Israeli Tech Startup, Shopper AI, to Announce International Expansion at 2023 National Retail Federation
Shopper AI, an Israel-based tech company specializing in shopper behavior recognition, will announce its international expansion and cutting-edge, in-store insights technology, during the National Retail Federation’s 2023 “Retail’s Big Show,” January 15-17 in New York City. Shopper AI Co-Founder and CEO Lanor Daniel, who established the...
Comments / 0