Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine missile strike on Russian-held city of Makiivka kills scores of troops
Moscow says 89 of its soldiers died in attack on school building used as barracks amid claims death toll could be higher
Ukraine Situation Report: Troop Loss Catastrophe In Donetsk Outrages Russia’s Military Bloggers
Via the Readovka Telegram channelRussia's influential military bloggers lambast leadership for packing troops with little security discipline into a building with ammunition.
White House says it can’t confirm that US-supplied heavy artillery system destroyed by Russia in Ukraine
The White House on Wednesday said there was no confirmation of reports from Moscow that the Russian military had destroyed a U.S.-supplied heavy artillery system called HIMARS in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said in a progress report that missile and air strikes launched in the east of Ukraine destroyed “two launching ramps…
Ukraine Could Strike Devastating Blow to Putin as Military Struggles
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he wants Crimea back. Should Ukraine reclaim the peninsula, Russia would be greatly weakened politically.
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Dozens of Russian Troops Wiped Out by Fire
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote that 50 Russian soldiers were killed in the southern Kherson Oblast on Monday.
Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths
Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist.“They assigned us to regiment 228–such a regiment does not exist,” one of the men told the independent news outlet Sota. “They want to send us to a hot spot tomorrow with machine guns [to go] against tanks, drones, and mortars on minefields. We’re just cannon fodder.”Sota reports that they’ve obtained an audio message recorded by some of...
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
Russian forces have nearly taken full control of Soledar, a small mining town in eastern Ukraine, placing Moscow on the verge of its most significant gain since August. The town is located just north of Bakhmut, where Ukraine has so far held strong despite some of the fiercest fighting in the war. In the past…
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
msn.com
A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially
While much of the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and instituted crippling sanctions on the country, China has helped bankroll the Kremlin's war effort. This week, after several unnamed Chinese officials ripped into Putin in comments made to The Financial Times, some suggested that another of...
Video shows shooting battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces
As has often been the case with battlefield gains and losses, there are conflicting reports from Russian and Ukrainian sides about the success of Russia's advance into the town of Soledar. The salt mining town in the center of the Donbas region has little strategic value in itself, but is a waypoint in the Russians' attritional slog westwards. CNN anchor John Vause has more.
Ukraine news latest: Humiliated Putin set to face ‘extreme displeasure’ after sacking top commander in failing war
VLADIMIR Putin looks set to face "extreme displeasure" after sacking a top commander in a move that shows "increasing seriousness" according to the UK's Ministry of Defence. The tyrant demoted his top commander - the fifth since the invasion began last February - over his failure to end the war in Ukraine.
navalnews.com
Sudden Surge In Russian Navy Ships And Submarines In Black Sea
This morning Russian Navy ships and submarines left their base at Novorossiysk, in the Black Sea, en-masse. This is highly unusual and may indicate ongoing operations. Sources seen by Naval News confirm the exodus. The group included the Project 11711 Ivan Gren class landing ship, Pyotr Morgunov, the largest amphibious ship in the Black Sea.
Washington Examiner
Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative
Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
straightarrownews.com
US sending Vampires to Ukraine to counter Russia’s drones
The United States is sending Vampires to Ukraine. No, these aren’t the sparkly kind from some teenage literary saga. These Vampires are straight up killers. The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment system is a portable weapons kit. It can be installed on most any vehicle with a cargo bed or a flat surface. The fangs on this Vampire are four laser-guided rockets that can take a bite out of targets on the ground or in the air.
Russia demoted the 'absolutely ruthless' general who has been leading the war in Ukraine less than 3 months after promoting him
Gen. Sergei Surovikin is being replaced after getting the job last October. He will now serve as a deputy to his successor, Gen. Valery Gerasimov.
Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near Soledar
Drone footage released on Tuesday (10 January) shows the moment a structure on the outskirts of Soledar, Ukraine, was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike.Brigadier general Serhiy Melnyk, who shared the footage on Telegram, claims the building was a Russian ammunition depot.The strike came amid fierce fighting around the town of Soledar which has been compared to that of the Second World War.Ukraine has denied claims from the Russian mercenary Wagner group that its forces have taken control of the eastern mining town.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
Putin's Soldiers Complain They Are Being Blackmailed Into Fighting—Video
"Minus 20 degrees of frost. The guys here will simply freeze, get sick...who will fight at all?" a Russian soldier said.
Take a look inside the incredible 'underground city' carved from salt that Russia and Ukraine are battling over
The cavernous salt mines of Soledar, previously hosted symphonies and soccer games, are the target of bitter fighting between Ukraine and Russia.
Comments / 1